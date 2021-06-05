With his straight-sets win at Roland Garros on Saturday in the third round, the king of clay added another jewel to his crown. Rafael Nadal’s 103rd win at the French Open, where he has a record 13 titles, put him on top of the list of most men’s singles match victories at a single Grand Slam.

Roger Federer held the record previously, with 102 wins atthe Australian Open and 101 at Wimbledon. It was at Wimbledon 2019 that Federer reached a 100 wins and beat Nadal in the semi-final for win No 101 to eclipse Jimmy Connors’ earlier record at US Open. Federer then went up to 102 at Australian Open in 2020. The 39-year-old has six titles in Melbourne and eight in London.

Nadal now has an incredible 103-2 record at Roland Garros and another championship will give him the sole lead in the men’s Grand Slam race. He is currently tied with Federer on 20 Majors each.

The world No 3 reached the fourth round for the 16th time on Saturday with his third win of 2021 over Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

Nadal, chasing a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and goes on to face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last eight.

Most wins at a single Grand Slam by men Player Wins Major Rafael Nadal 103 Roland Garros Roger Federer 102 Australian Open Roger Federer 101 Wimbledon Jimmy Connors 98 US Open Roger Federer 89 US Open

Rafael Nadal’s record at French Open (most recent last) W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W L W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W L W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W

Nadal already has the record for most singles titles won by a man at a particular Major, with his 13 at French Open.

A 5️⃣0️⃣th Grand Slam fourth round 👏



Nadal navigates Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and hits the sweet 16 half century mark.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/nkiGZ3O7OU — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2021

Tennis🎾 - @RafaelNadal's last 100 sets at Roland Garros



✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅❌✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅❌✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅❌✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅#RolandGarros — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) June 5, 2021

[3] @RafaelNadal defeats Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and reaches 4R @rolandgarros for a record 16th time. #Nadal is unbeaten in his last 33 #RolandGarros matches and he's won 32 consecutive #RG sets since 2019 final.



Next: 2-0 H2H vs [18] @janniksin (both on clay). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 5, 2021

Win-Loss at Majors for the top 5 men Player Career Titles Career Win/Loss Rafael Nadal 20 286-40 Roger Federer 20 362-59 Novak Djokovic 18 303-45 Pete Sampras 14 203-38 Bjorn Borg 11 141-17

Most round of 16 ATP appearances at Majors Player No of R16 Appearances at Majors Roger Federer 67 Novak Djokovic 54 Rafael Nadal 50

In women’s singles, Martina Navratilova has won 120 matches at Wimbledon for the all-time record, while Serena Williams (106 at US Open) and Chris Evert (101 at US Open) are the other centurions.