60’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

Stimac has thrown on Liston Colaco for Manvir Singh. That’s three changes already by the Croatian but India still struggling to create chances

46’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

Second half begins. Ashique Kuruniyan has come on for Bipin Singh

HT: Bangladesh 0-0 India

India with 74% ball possession but that hasn’t translated to threat on the Bangladesh goal.

No goals for India despite a fairly dominant performance. The final ball is lacking as the Blue Tigers have struggled to work the Bangladesh goalkeeper. There was a potential penalty denied for India when Chhetri was fouled and a Chinglensana header cleared off the line. Not bad from India but they need more.

35’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

CLEARED OFF THE LINE! India almost take the lead from a corner. Chinglensana Singh’s effort is cleared off the line and onto the bar. India are getting close in Doha.

29’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

CONTROVERSY! Chhetri is nudged down inside the box but the referee penalises Chhetri for a handball. Igor Stimac cannot believe it

15’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

CHANCE! Brandon brilliantly finds Manvir with a through ball but Manvir’s touch takes him slightly wide and his cross is poor. Good opening for India that.

9’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

Danger for India as Bangladesh’s long throw-in is flicked into the dangerous area. Luckily no Bangladesh player present to profit.

6’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

It’s been a midfield battle so far. Bangladesh closing down India very quickly and it has forced a few mistakes out of them. Good start to the match

2’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

First yellow card inside two minutes. A rash challenge from Rakib and he is in the book. Bangladesh need to be careful.

1’ Bangladesh 0-0 India

KICK OFF! India get the game underway in their changed white strip

7:20 pm: Adil Khan at the death for India vs Bangladesh in 2019

The Blue Tigers will hope they won’t be needing any late rescue acts this time around.

7:15 pm: Can India continue their dominance over Bangladesh?

Bangladesh vs India head-to-head

Matches Played Bangladesh Wins Draws India wins
Overall 29 2 12 15
In World Cup Qualifiers 3 0 1 2

7:10pm: Can India climb up the table?

Group E as it stands

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1  Qatar 7 6 1 0 17 1 +16 19
2  Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 +7 12
3  Afghanistan 6 1 2 3 3 12 −9 5
4  India 6 0 3 3 3 6 −3 3
5  Bangladesh 6 0 2 4 3 14 −11 2

Here’s the pre-match press conference:

India’s playing XI: Brandon Fernandes comes into the team as coach Igor Stimac puts out an attacking looking line-up.

Gurpreet Singh, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Suresh Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers (and more relevantly for India, the bid to qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup). Kick-off is at 7.30 pm IST. Sunil Chhetri and Co look to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat against Qatar.

Bangladesh vs India, World Cup qualifiers preview: A must-win match for Sunil Chhetri and Co

India-Bangladesh playing XIs

