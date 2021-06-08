India’s campaign in the French Open came to an end as Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor lost their men’s doubles quarter-final on Monday.

The 41-year-old Bopanna and Skugor went down 5-7, 3-6 to the Spanish duo of Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

The unseeded Indo-Croat pairing had received a walkover in the pre-quarters on Sunday against Netherlands’ Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador.

Elsewhere, some Indian singles players began their grass court season.

India No 1 Ankita Raina went down to Caty McNally 4-6, 3-6 in the first first of the WTA Nottingham Open round after coming through qualifying. She had beaten Ellen Perez in the qualifying.

She is still alive in the doubles with partner Julia Wachaczyk.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar Ramanathan lost in the second round of qualifying at the Nottingham Challenger. Marius Copil beat him 2-6, 4-6 a day after scoring a good 2-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) win over Anton Matusevich. He will also play doubles.