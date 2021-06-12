French Open 2021 women’s final live: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova
Two of the most unlikely Grand Slam finalists of the modern era meet in the French Open title match at the conclusion of a shock-heavy tournament.
Live updates
Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova, 1-1
BREAK! Pavlyuchenkova can’t consolidate the break. Krejcikova used a lot of variations in her last match but today she is playing straighter and more direct. She got the break after AP let a lob just go over her head. It caught the back line. And we are back on serve.
Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova, 0-1
BREAK! A nervy start for Krejcikova again – same as the semi-final and Pavlyuchenkova seized the opportunity to get the first break of the match. The Russian was up 0-40 and then Krejcikova got one back before committing a double fault to hand over the break.
What they said
– “The 14-year-old me would tell me ‘What took you so long?’,” said Pavlyuchenkova who played her first Slam event in 2007. “It’s been a long road. I had my own long special road. Everybody has different ways. I’m happy I’m in the final.”
– “Every time before a match or after a match I just feel like she’s there, she’s looking after me,” said Krejcikova about her mentor Novotna after her semi-final win.
Almost time: Another hot day in Paris so the ball should fly around a bit. Pavlyuchenkova will enjoy the conditions. Krejcikova will rely on her variations to do the trick.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova, two of the most unlikely Grand Slam finalists of the modern era, meet in the French Open title match at the conclusion of a shock-heavy tournament.
World number 32 Pavlyuchenkova has reached this stage for the first time at the 52nd attempt, 10 years after making a first Slam quarter-final in Paris.
If she wins, Pavlyuchenkova, who will be 30 in three weeks’ time, will be the third oldest first time Slam champion.
Krejcikova, ranked one place lower, has long been labelled a doubles specialist and this is just her fifth appearance in a main draw singles at the Slams, having never previously got beyond the last 16.
Paths to the final
Krejcikova
1st rd: bt Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x32) 6-2, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 6-3, 6-2
4th rd: bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-2, 6-0
QF: bt Coco Gauff (USA x24) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
SF: bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x17) 7-5, 4-6, 9-7
Pavlyuchenkova
1st rd: bt Christina McHale (USA) 6-4, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0
4th rd: bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x15) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x21) 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 9-7
SF: bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-5, 6-3