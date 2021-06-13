Euro 2020: Uefa say Denmark’s Eriksen stable in hospital after collapsing on field, match resumes

Parken hyllar Christian Eriksen. Finska fansen ropar ”Christian”, danska svarar ”Eriksen”. pic.twitter.com/mOFLq3gAqg — Michael Wagner (@MicGWagner) June 12, 2021

Denmark star Christian Eriksen was awake in hospital, the Danish Football Union said on Saturday, after he collapsed on the pitch during the Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen’s condition.

However soon after stadium-wide chants of “Christian” and “Eriksen” from both sets of supporters began to ring out as his status began to filter through to supporters, reported AFP adding that they were brought to their feet when stadium announcers said that Eriksen was “stable”.

The match resumed later at midnight Indian time after being suspended for nearly two hours.