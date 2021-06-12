Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

The incident happened at the end of the first half in a Group B match in Copenhagaen. Further details about his condition are not known yet. He was carried off the field after more than 10 minutes of treatment.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

Television pictures showed Danish players on the field in tears, while Finland team also looked on with concerns when medical stuff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

This is a developing story.

With AFP inputs