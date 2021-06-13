French Open 2021 men’s singles final live: Stefanos Tsitsipas takes first set against Novak Djokovic
World number one Djokovic takes on Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title with tennis history on the line.
Stefanos Tsitsipas takes the first set 7-6 in 68 minutes.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: 6-7, 2-4
Tsitsipas holds with an ace. Right in the corner. Djokovic looking a little low on energy for now or maybe he is just trying to make the point shorter to conserve energy.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: 6-7, 2-3
A quick love service hold for Djokovic. Finding some rhythm on his serve again.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: 6-7, 1-3
Tsitsipas holds again to open up the two-game cushion. Djokovic moving a little better but not good enough.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: 6-7, 1-2
Vital hold for Djokovic. It looked like Tsitsipas running away with this but this will allow the Serbian to settle down a little.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: 6-7, 0-2
Tsitsipas was under pressure but he backs up the break with a forehand that caught the line after the game went to deuce.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: 6-7, 0-1
BREAK! Tsitsipas playing some wonderful tennis to make it 0-40 on the Djokovic serve. Three breakpoints and he needed just two. Wow. Big momentum shift.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 6-7
First set to Tsitsipas.
1-0: Tsitsipas holds it easily.
2-0: Tsitsipas gets the mini-break.
3-0: A gorgeous down-the-line backhand from Tsitsipas was too hold to deal with for Djokovic.
4-0: An unforced error by Djokovic – a forehand is dumped into the net.
4-1: Finally, a point for Djokovic. A tumble of Tsitsipas as he was wrong-footed.
4-2: A lovely drop shot makes it 2 points in a row for Djokovic.
5-2: A stunning forehand down the line from Tsitsipas. Superb! Djokovic has no chance.
5-3: Djokovic comes back with a solid point to force an error out of Tsitsipas.
5-4: Wow. The Djokovic drop volley kissed the top of the tape. Some luck but he is making it.
5-5: Djokovic evens it up. Here we go. Again.
5-6: Djokovic turns this around with some spectacular play. He now has a set point. Ahead for the first time in the tiebreaker.
6-6: Tsitsipas responds with an inside-in forehand that finds the corner. What a shot!
7-6: Tsitsipas holds his nerve, defends well against the good return and he now has another set point.
8-6: A Djokovic mishit gives Tsitsipas the 68-minute first set. High-quality tennis on display.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 6-6
BREAK BACK! Tsitsipas opened up a 0-40 lead on the Djokovic serve as the Serb missed his first serves and then got the break back. We are into the tiebreak. The Greek world no 5 was so calm under pressure.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 6-5
BREAK! And how often have we seen Djokovic do this? He saved a set point in the last game and has now come back to break the Tsitsipas serve. Once the rally begins, the Serb is dominating. Djokovic will now serve for the set.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 5-5
A missed overhead smash gave Tsitsipas a peek and then the Greek made it 30-15 but Djokovic came up with an ace to make it 30-30. Then a really deep ball got the mishit from the Serb and suddenly, Tsitsipas had a set point. But Djokovic won was arguably the point of the match so far (the longest rally of the match so far: 25 shots) to make it deuce. Then, he managed to win the next two points and hold. He saved a set point there. Big hold.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 4-5
Lovely touch at the net by Tsitsipas. A solid hold and he is a game away from taking the first set. Djokovic will serve next to stay in the first set.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 4-4
Djokovic continues to serve well and he has not really been tested on his serve so far. 35 minutes into the match, we are 4-4. A mature start to the match. Neither player going all out yet.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 3-4
Tsitsipas holds but Djokovic took a tumble while trying to retrieve a drop shot. Seemed to be fine, just a little shook up.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 3-3
Djokovic breezing through his service games. Another easy hold. He has missed just one first serve in the match so far.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 2-3
Tsitsipas was up 30-0 but then Djokovic caught up in the blink of an eye to make it 30-30. An ace gave him a game point and then Djokovic sent a backhand wide.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 2-2
Another easy hold for Djokovic. His first serve percentage is very high and that is always a good thing. Pressure right back on Tsitsipas.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 1-2
Better rhythm in this serving game for Tsitsipas and some solid ball-striking from the back of the court too. He closed it out with an ace.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 1-1
A tight game for Tsitsipas but Djokovic, on the other hand, breezes through. An easy hold to love.
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, 0-1
Tsitsipas started off nervously with a double fault but then settled in quickly. Djokovic, however, made it 40-40 with a lovely backhand down the line and then worked his way to an advantage. But Tsitsipas came up with his own backhand down the line to get it back to deuce. Brilliant defence got Djokovic another breakpoint but Tsitsipas saved it with an unreturnable serve before finally clinching the game. Two breakpoints saved by the Greek in the game. But he holds serve and that is important.
Tsitsipas to start the proceedings. Here we go!!!
Warming up: Four of their seven meetings that have gone the distance. Will we get more of the same today?
The players are taking the court. We are all set for what should be a fabulous final. One grizzled, all conquering champion against a young star who is getting better with every passing year.
Beating Nadal and then...
The semi-final epic against Nadal would have taken a lot out of Djokovic. Those who have beaten Nadal at Roland Garros in the past haven’t gone on to win the title. Djokovic beat Nadal in the 2015 quarter-finals but went on to lose to Stan Wawrinka in the final. And Robin Soderling, who defeated Nadal in 2009, also lost in the final to Roger Federer.
Stat alert: At 22 years 305 days, Tsitsipas is one win away from becoming the youngest Grand Slam singles men’s champion since Juan Martin del Potro (20 years, 355 days) won the 2009 US Open, and the youngest Roland Garros men’s champion since Nadal (20 years, 5 days) won the title here in 2008. Does he have enough left in his tank?
Novak Djokovic can become the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final today.
Victory for the Serb will take him alongside Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only men to capture the four majors more than once.
It’s an achievement that has proved even beyond the capabilities of Nadal and Roger Federer.
It is so rare an accomplishment that it hasn’t happened since 1969 when Laver completed his second calendar Grand Slam.
Djokovic can pocket a 19th Slam with victory and move just one behind the record of 20 jointly held by Nadal and Federer.
Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 5-2
2018 Toronto Hard R16 Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
2019 Madrid Clay F Djokovic 6-3, 6-4
2019 Shanghai Hard QF Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
2019 Paris Hard QF Djokovic 6-1, 6-2
2020 Dubai Hard F Djokovic 6-3, 6-4
2020 French Open Clay SF Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1
2021 Rome Clay QF Djokovic 4-6, 7-5, 7-5
Paths to the final:
Djokovic
1st rd: bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1
4th rd: bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 - retired
QF: bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x9) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5
SF: bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Tsitsipas
1st rd: bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd: bt John Isner (USA x31) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
4th rd: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12) 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
QF: bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5
SF: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3