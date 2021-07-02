After a tight opening set that went his way in the tiebreak, Roger Federer was at the receiving end of a sensational backhand winner from Richard Gasquet at the start of the second set. It was arguably the best point of the match and would even feature in the highlight reels of the tournament.

However, from there on the Swiss master went on a purple patch as he defeated the Frenchman 7-6 (7/1), 6-1, 6-4 to make the last 32 for the 18th time at SW19.

“He’s got a wonderful backhand, after he ripped one down the line, I thought if may be I can do something similar I will be happy,” Federer said after the match. “And I got on a roll after that, he inspired me on that shot.”

Here’s the point that Federer was talking about:

One hundred and two miles per hour.



From a Roger Federer overhead.



It can only be a @richardgasquet1 backhand 😍#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9X5v7KUOXI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021

“It was a wonderful match, I’m happy with my performance. A tough first set, I was happy with the second set and I was better in the third, so I’m very, very happy,” Federer added.

Federer admits the Centre Court crowd may have split loyalties when he faces 25-year-old Norrie for a place in the last 16.

“I hope the crowd will get into it regardless of whether they are for him or me for the last 20 years,” said Federer.

“Cam is a good guy and is having a wonderful year. He has done well here but it’s time for him to go out!”