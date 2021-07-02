Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a rocky third set to defeat American qualifier Denis Kudla to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the 13th time on Friday.

The world number one triumphed over 114-ranked Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) to book a place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 55th time.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 20th major, cruised through the first two sets but then had to fight back from 1-4 down and also 1/4 in the tiebreaker before he recorded a 75th win at the All England Club.

You throw everything at him, and it just comes back with interest...@DjokerNole advances to the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) win against Denis Kudla#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lTy0irlrUe — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021

“It’s the trademark of every pro athlete that you never give up,” said Djokovic who is halfway to becoming only the third man in history – and first since Rod Laver in 1969 – to complete the calendar Slam.

“I am always trying to give my maximum out there especially when playing one of biggest tournaments.

“When I was a little kid, I dreamed of winning Wimbledon.”

Djokovic hailed his family roots for his on-court passion, which was evidence on Court One on Friday, as well as the struggles in growing up in Serbia in the 1990s (during the Balkans conflict).

“Part of it is genes. We grew up in difficult times for my country and failure was never an option,” he said.

“We had to find basic ways to survive, that strengthened my character.

“Also my upbringing in the mountains I spent a lot of time with wolves – this is wolf energy. I’m not kidding.”

Six-time champion Djokovic next takes on 17th seeded Christian Garin of Chile who defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev booked a last-16 spot for the first time by seeing off mercurial Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov made it a double Russian celebration by putting out Frances Tiafoe – who had knocked out third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round – 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Former two-time champion Andy Murray, who put in a spectacular performance to beat qualifier Oscar Otte from two sets to one down on Wednesday, has a tough assignment against 10th seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Murray, now down at 118 in the world, is playing the singles event for the first time since 2017 having battled hip and groin injuries.

Friday’s encounter will be his first meeting with a top 20 player at Wimbledon since winning the title for the second time in 2016.

Shapovalov, 22, who has never played on Centre Court, admits he enjoyed watching Murray’s comeback against Otte.

“A fan of Andy’s, you know, to see him back and moving so well, especially those last two sets, how he turned it around,” said the Canadian as he eyes a last-16 place for the first time.

(With AFP inputs)

Men’s singles third round results

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Christian Garín (CHI x17) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x9) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x26) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS x25) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x8) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)