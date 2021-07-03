Wimbledon 2021 Watch: ‘Growing up, failure was never an option’ – Novak Djokovic on his hunger to win Djokovic survived a nervy third set to defeat 114th-ranked American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) to book a place in the fourth round. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Novak Djokovic | AFP Play Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Tennis Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments