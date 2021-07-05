Boxer Mary Kom and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were named as India’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The duo join a list of Indian sporting greats to have enjoyed this honour at the prestigious quadrennial event.

Mary Kom will just be the third Indian woman flag bearer at the Games after Shiny Abraham-Wilson and Anju Bobby George.

Here is the complete list of India’s flag bearers at the Olympics so far.

List of India's flagbearers at Olympics.

Event year Flag bearer Sport
2020 Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh Boxing and Hockey
2016 Abhinav Bindra Shooting
2012 Sushil Kumar Wrestling
2008 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shooting
2004 Anju Bobby George Athletics
2000 Leander Paes Tennis
1996 Pargat Singh Field hockey
1992 Shiny Abraham-Wilson Athletics
1988 Kartar Dhillon Singh Wrestling
1984 Zafar Iqbal Field hockey
1972 D.N. Devine Jones Boxing
1964 Gurbachan Singh Randhawa Athletics
1956 Balbir Singh, Sr Field hockey
1952 Balbir Singh, Sr Field hockey
1948 Tallimerain Ao Football
1936 Major Dhyan Chand Field hockey
1932 Lal Shah Bhokhari Field hockey
1920 Purma Banerjee Athletics