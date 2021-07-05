Field Watch Watch: With a sensational five-for, James Anderson completes milestone of 1,000 first-class wickets Anderson, playing for Lancashire the County Championship, picked up his 1,000th first-class wicket while completing a five-for within seven overs. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Updated 4 minutes ago James Anderson | Screengrab / Lancashire cricket 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ first-class wickets @jimmy9 👏Anderson has taken a 5-fer in 7 overs 🐐Watch Anderson bowl here 👉 https://t.co/uJK9OLMTgs pic.twitter.com/j2535JaiAP— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 5, 2021 WATCH: All seven of @jimmy9's wickets @EmiratesOT this afternoon! 👏An absolute exhibition. 😍🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/uBImltdBYi— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 5, 2021 🐐 🐐 🐐 Congratulations, @jimmy9! 👏🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/QZllDRDE1q— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 5, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. James Anderson First-class cricket Cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments