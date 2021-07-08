Tennis star Naomi Osaka has shared her views on her French Open withdrawal due to mental health reasons and said that the traditional format of press conferences should perhaps be changed, in an essay for Time magazine.

The 23-year-old set off a debate recently about mental health after ending her French Open campaign just one match in, over a dispute on media duties.

The Japanese player had said in a statement before the tournament that she won’t post-match news conferences as they were detrimental to her mental health and likened them to “kicking people when they’re down”. She later revealed her battle with depression and anxiety in a post on social media, saying she wanted to take time away from the game to get better.

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open: What can tennis learn?

In her essay, titled It’s O.K. Not to Be O.K, she has explained the reasoning behind her actions, which she admitted confused some, and the lessons she has learned.

“Lesson one: you can never please everyone. The world is as divided now as I can remember in my short 23 years. Issues that are so obvious to me at face value, like wearing a mask in a pandemic or kneeling to show support for anti-racism, are ferociously contested. I mean, wow. So, when I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded,” she wrote.

On the topic of media interactions, Osaka clarified that her decision was not about the press, but rather the traditional format of the press conference. She also asked the media for more empathy.

“I felt under a great amount of pressure to disclose my symptoms—frankly because the press and the tournament did not believe me. I do not wish that on anyone and hope that we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones. I also do not want to have to engage in a scrutiny of my personal medical history ever again. So I ask the press for some level of privacy and empathy next time we meet,” she added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also offered a solution saying that giving tennis players can be small number of sick days where they are excused from your press commitments.

You can read the full essay here.

More to follow