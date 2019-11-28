Pork is something I have always loved, and this recipe is inspired by a special childhood memory. It was the summer of 1978 and I was about seven. At the time, my father, who was in the army, was stationed in Dharchula, a small town bordering Nepal. I was visiting him after a long time, which made this trip rather special. After a whole day of driving in an army convoy, we reached the army camp after dark. Soon after, I was whisked away to a riverside barbecue, where one of the officers was roasting a whole pig. I still remember that night: the intense aroma and flavour of the meat; the sound of the gushing river; and the wood fire casting larger-than-life shadows all around while the cold nipped at my skin. I don’t think I have ever had a barbecue taste so good and I know it wasn’t just the flavour – it was the time and space that made it so special. With this recipe, I have tried to recreate the smoky, sweet and tangy flavours from that long-ago evening.

Serves 3

Cook Time 03 h

Ingredients For Pork Ribs 12 pieces pork ribs

3 oranges, zest and juice

3 pieces star anise

1 cinnamon stick

1 tbsp whole black pepper



1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp soya sauce

Few slices of ginger



Salt to taste For Pickled Cabbage Red cabbage, sliced fine

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

Dash of red wine vinegar

Preparation Marinate the pork ribs overnight with honey, soya sauce, orange juice, zest and ginger. Preheat the oven to 150 degree Celsius. Brown the marinated pork ribs on a skillet. In a separate pan, roast the dry spices and keep aside. Now place the ribs on a baking tray. Pour the marinade over the ribs, and then add in the dry spices. Cover the tray with foil and slow-cook the ribs in the oven for 2-2.5 hours, or until cooked through. Sauté the finely sliced cabbage in a pan with salt and sugar. Ensure the cabbage remains crisp. Finish with a dash of red wine. Serve the ribs with the pan juices and pickled cabbage.