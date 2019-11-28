Pork is something I have always loved, and this recipe is inspired by a special childhood memory. It was the summer of 1978 and I was about seven. At the time, my father, who was in the army, was stationed in Dharchula, a small town bordering Nepal. I was visiting him after a long time, which made this trip rather special. After a whole day of driving in an army convoy, we reached the army camp after dark. Soon after, I was whisked away to a riverside barbecue, where one of the officers was roasting a whole pig. I still remember that night: the intense aroma and flavour of the meat; the sound of the gushing river; and the wood fire casting larger-than-life shadows all around while the cold nipped at my skin. I don’t think I have ever had a barbecue taste so good and I know it wasn’t just the flavour – it was the time and space that made it so special. With this recipe, I have tried to recreate the smoky, sweet and tangy flavours from that long-ago evening.
-
Serves
3
-
Cook Time
03h
Ingredients
For Pork Ribs
- 12 pieces pork ribs
- 3 oranges, zest and juice
- 3 pieces star anise
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 tbsp whole black pepper
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp soya sauce
- Few slices of ginger
- Salt to taste
For Pickled Cabbage
- Red cabbage, sliced fine
- Salt to taste
- Sugar to taste
- Dash of red wine vinegar
Preparation
- Marinate the pork ribs overnight with honey, soya sauce, orange juice, zest and ginger.
- Preheat the oven to 150 degree Celsius.
- Brown the marinated pork ribs on a skillet.
- In a separate pan, roast the dry spices and keep aside.
- Now place the ribs on a baking tray. Pour the marinade over the ribs, and then add in the dry spices.
- Cover the tray with foil and slow-cook the ribs in the oven for 2-2.5 hours, or until cooked through.
- Sauté the finely sliced cabbage in a pan with salt and sugar. Ensure the cabbage remains crisp. Finish with a dash of red wine.
- Serve the ribs with the pan juices and pickled cabbage.