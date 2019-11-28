The dish, a staple on The Bombay Canteen menu since we opened, highlights two wonderful, local Indian ingredients – arbi or colocasia, which is a tuber, and mogri, or rat tail radish, a pod from the radish family. This dish is inspired by a Sindhi dish called tuk in which the vegetable is fried, smashed and fried again until crisp. What you get as a result mimics a flat chaatwala’s puri, so we decided to top it with spiced yogurt, tamarind chutney and a kachumber to resemble a sev puri.
-
Serves
8
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 1 kg arbi, peeled and cut in half
- 8 tbsp tamarind chutney
For Spiced Yogurt
- 2 kg hung curd
- 3 tsp red chilli powder
- 3 tsp cumin powder, toasted
- Sugar to taste
- Salt to taste
- Chaat masala to taste
For Mogri Salad
- 1 cup mogri, chopped
- 4 tbsp diced tomatoes
- 2 tbsp diced pickled onion
- 1 tbsp finely chopped cilantro
- 2 tsp pickling liquid
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp finely chopped green chillies
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Fry the arbi for about 5-8 minutes at 165 degree Celsius until it is tender.
- Drain the arbi on kitchen paper, allow the pieces to cool and then smash them to flatten.
- To make the spiced yogurt, whisk the yogurt in a bowl with chilli powder, cumin powder, salt, sugar and chaat masala.
- Pour both the tamarind chutney and spiced yogurt into separate squeeze bottles and keep refrigerated.
- In another bowl, combine all the salad ingredients and give it all a good toss to make the mogri salad.
- Now deep fry the smashed arbi at 180 degree Celsius until it is crisp.
- Drain the arbi on a paper towel and season with salt, chilli powder and chaat masala.
- Lay crisp fried arbi on a plate and give it a drizzle of tamarind and spiced yogurt.
- Now sprinkle some chaat masala, chilli powder and seasoning.
- Follow it up with another drizzle of tamarind chutney and spicy yoghurt.
- Top it with the mogri salad.
- Serve immediately, while the arbi is hot and the yogurt still cold.