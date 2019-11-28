The dish, a staple on The Bombay Canteen menu since we opened, highlights two wonderful, local Indian ingredients – arbi or colocasia, which is a tuber, and mogri, or rat tail radish, a pod from the radish family. This dish is inspired by a Sindhi dish called tuk in which the vegetable is fried, smashed and fried again until crisp. What you get as a result mimics a flat chaatwala’s puri, so we decided to top it with spiced yogurt, tamarind chutney and a kachumber to resemble a sev puri.

Serves 8

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 1 kg arbi, peeled and cut in half

8 tbsp tamarind chutney For Spiced Yogurt 2 kg hung curd

3 tsp red chilli powder

3 tsp cumin powder, toasted

Sugar to taste

Salt to taste

Chaat masala to taste For Mogri Salad 1 cup mogri, chopped

4 tbsp diced tomatoes

2 tbsp diced pickled onion

1 tbsp finely chopped cilantro

2 tsp pickling liquid

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp finely chopped green chillies

Salt to taste

Preparation Fry the arbi for about 5-8 minutes at 165 degree Celsius until it is tender. Drain the arbi on kitchen paper, allow the pieces to cool and then smash them to flatten. To make the spiced yogurt, whisk the yogurt in a bowl with chilli powder, cumin powder, salt, sugar and chaat masala. Pour both the tamarind chutney and spiced yogurt into separate squeeze bottles and keep refrigerated. In another bowl, combine all the salad ingredients and give it all a good toss to make the mogri salad. Now deep fry the smashed arbi at 180 degree Celsius until it is crisp. Drain the arbi on a paper towel and season with salt, chilli powder and chaat masala. Lay crisp fried arbi on a plate and give it a drizzle of tamarind and spiced yogurt. Now sprinkle some chaat masala, chilli powder and seasoning. Follow it up with another drizzle of tamarind chutney and spicy yoghurt. Top it with the mogri salad. Serve immediately, while the arbi is hot and the yogurt still cold.