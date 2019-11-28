Many people ask us how we started catering for Bollywood celebrities. Again, the answer is: honestly, I don’t know. Being a Juhu girl, I had friends who grew up to be movie stars or had something or the other to do with Bollywood. It’s a surprisingly small clique, and everyone is always trading info about caterers, stylists, trainers, plastic surgeons and the like. Word of mouth is the best advertisement in the food business.
Serves
3
Cook Time
45m
30 minutes for the sauce + 15 minutes for the prawns
Ingredients
Aglio Olio Sauce
- 150 gm chopped garlic
- 30 gm chilli flakes
- 10 gm oregano
- 1½ cup olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
Spanish Paprika Prawns
- 12-15 pieces tiger prawns (or 1 kg medium-sized prawns)
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup cream
Garnish
- Couple of sprigs of parsley, chopped
- Crusty bread
- Lots of lemon wedges
Preparation
- Aglio olio sauce: Add olive oil and chopped garlic to a saucepan, and let it cook slowly on a low flame for 20 minutes while stirring. Take the garlic off the heat and add chilli flakes, oregano and salt. This sauce keeps for two weeks in a glass jar at room temperature.
- Prep the prawns: Keep the shell on the prawns. Use kitchen scissors to cut down the middle to remove the vein. Wash and pat dry. Rub salt on the prawns.
- Spanish paprika prawns: Take 1 tsp of just the oil from the garlic-and-chilli-flakes mixture. Heat a large, wide pan till very hot. Add oil and prawns.
- Press the prawns down so that the shell gets a nice char. After 2 minutes on each side, add about ½ cup of the aglio olio chilli oil and cook for 5 minutes or till done.
- Add lemon juice and cream.
- Serving: Take it off the heat and top with chopped parsley. Serve with crusty bread and lots of lemon wedges.
Excerpted with permission from Party Like A Star, by Shilarna Vaze, Penguin Random House.