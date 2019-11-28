This dish harks back to the olden days when Rajasthani royals set out for their annual months-long shikar. The hunting entourage would typically carry a few, practical ingredients like ghee, salt and dried chillies, which would be used to cook the game of the day in the jungle. That’s how this dish got its name – Junglee Maas.

Serves 4

Cook Time 02 h

Ingredients 1 kg mutton, curry cut

250 gm desi ghee

250 gm dry red chillies, whole

Salt to taste

Preparation Mix all the ingredients together and cook on slow heat in a covered vessel until the mutton is cooked through. Do not add water. Let the meat cook in its own juices.