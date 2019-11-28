This dish harks back to the olden days when Rajasthani royals set out for their annual months-long shikar. The hunting entourage would typically carry a few, practical ingredients like ghee, salt and dried chillies, which would be used to cook the game of the day in the jungle. That’s how this dish got its name – Junglee Maas.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    02h

Ingredients

  • 1 kg mutton, curry cut
  • 250 gm desi ghee
  • 250 gm dry red chillies, whole
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Mix all the ingredients together and cook on slow heat in a covered vessel until the mutton is cooked through.
  2. Do not add water. Let the meat cook in its own juices.

Akshraj Jodha

Akshraj Jodha

Akshraj Jodha started his career with ITC Maurya as a trainee chef at the acclaimed Dum Pukht restaurant and went on to Dum Pukht at ITC Sonar in Kolkata. Over the years, he has worked at several ITC properties, such as ITC Rajputana, ITC Maratha, ITC Gardenia, to name a few. Currently, he is the Executive Chef at ITC Windsor, Bengaluru. Chef Jodha is also the custodian of Rajasthani cuisine across ITC Hotels. His forefather Rao Jodha was the founder of Jodhpur.

See more