The missi roti nachos is actually inspired by childhood memories. My mom used to accumulate leftover rotis through the week and instead of tossing them in the bin, she would fry them crisp. On weekends, these fried, nacho-like roti crisps would be served as an evening snack with some imaginative dip, piquant achaar or a chutney.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients For Missi Roti 200 gm gram flour

50 gm onions, chopped

50 gm coriander leaves, chopped

1 tbsp refined oil

¼ tsp turmeric powder

2 green chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

Water to make hard dough For Nachos 200 ml refined oil (to fry) For Salsa 200 gm tomatoes

150 gm onions, chopped

40 gm green coriander stem, chopped

10 garlic cloves

4 Jodhpuri chillies

4 green chillies, chopped

Salt to taste For Dahi Chutney 150 gm hung sour curd

½ tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

Preparation To make the missi roti dough, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and knead just enough to make a hard dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and keep aside for 15 minutes. For salsa, roast the tomatoes, Jodhpuri chillies and garlic in the oven. When they are cool enough to handle, skin the tomatoes. Finely chop all the ingredients and toss them into the bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients to the bowl and give it a good mix. Adjust the seasoning. Whisk dahi with salt and chaat masala until smooth and creamy. Now divide the missi roti dough into 8 parts and roll them like chapatis. Toast these lightly on a hot griddle. Cut each chapatis into 6-8 pieces and deep fry them. Arrange the fried missi roti nachos on a plate, top it up with the salsa and finish with a drizzle of dahi chutney.