At my culinary school in London, I was lucky to make friends from all around the world. Once we decided to cook a meal together after a vacation spent at our respective homes. I made this dish to pay tribute to Rajasthan, the state I come from. I carried fresh kair (a spicy berry) and Rajasthani red chillies back with me for that authentic flavour. The dish is a fantastic amalgamation of pure French technique and Mewari ingredients.

Serves 2

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 2 bhetki fish fillets, 160 gm each

50 ml olive oil

1-2 tbsp coriander leaves and stem, chopped

1 tbsp butter

2 tsp Rajasthani red chili, pounded

1 tsp lime zest

25-30 kair/ker

10-15 cherry tomatoes, halved

6-8 garlic cloves

4-5 sundried tomatoes

1 sheet parchment paper

Juice of half a lime

Salt to taste

Preparation Heat olive oil in a pan and add garlic. Once the garlic turns light brown, add the pounded chilli and sauté for a few seconds. Take the pan off the heat and allow it to cool. Pre-heat the oven to 180 degree Celsius. Clean the fish fillets, dab dry and transfer to a plate. Rub them thoroughly with the chilli-garlic infused olive oil. Layer sundried tomatoes, zest, coriander and kair on each fillet. Then, drizzle lime juice and sprinkle salt all over. Make a bed of cherry tomatoes on one half of the parchment paper, and gently lay the fish fillets on top. If any of the toppings fall off, place them back on. Top each fillet with half a tablespoon of butter. Fold the other half of the sheet of parchment paper in to cover the fish. Crumple and seal the sides. Place the parcel on a tray and put it into the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes. Once done, take it out of the oven, open the parcel and serve it with its juices intact.