At my culinary school in London, I was lucky to make friends from all around the world. Once we decided to cook a meal together after a vacation spent at our respective homes. I made this dish to pay tribute to Rajasthan, the state I come from. I carried fresh kair (a spicy berry) and Rajasthani red chillies back with me for that authentic flavour. The dish is a fantastic amalgamation of pure French technique and Mewari ingredients.
-
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 2 bhetki fish fillets, 160 gm each
- 50 ml olive oil
- 1-2 tbsp coriander leaves and stem, chopped
- 1 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp Rajasthani red chili, pounded
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 25-30 kair/ker
- 10-15 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 6-8 garlic cloves
- 4-5 sundried tomatoes
- 1 sheet parchment paper
- Juice of half a lime
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Heat olive oil in a pan and add garlic. Once the garlic turns light brown, add the pounded chilli and sauté for a few seconds.
- Take the pan off the heat and allow it to cool.
- Pre-heat the oven to 180 degree Celsius.
- Clean the fish fillets, dab dry and transfer to a plate.
- Rub them thoroughly with the chilli-garlic infused olive oil.
- Layer sundried tomatoes, zest, coriander and kair on each fillet. Then, drizzle lime juice and sprinkle salt all over.
- Make a bed of cherry tomatoes on one half of the parchment paper, and gently lay the fish fillets on top. If any of the toppings fall off, place them back on.
- Top each fillet with half a tablespoon of butter. Fold the other half of the sheet of parchment paper in to cover the fish. Crumple and seal the sides.
- Place the parcel on a tray and put it into the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes.
- Once done, take it out of the oven, open the parcel and serve it with its juices intact.