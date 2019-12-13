My mother baked the most delicious cakes and I will never forget the aroma that enveloped the house when she was busy in the kitchen. One could smell the goodness from the driveway. This muffin reminds me of my childhood – I used to bake it with my mother – though I have given her recipe another dimension by adding fresh Indian blueberries (yes, blueberries are cultivated in South India). I love serving this cake at the Sunday brunch we host every week at our café.

Serves 6

Cook Time 01 h 30 m

Ingredients 200 gm white chocolate

160 gm flour

120 gm fresh blueberries

100 gm cooking cream

70 gm caster sugar

50 gm butter

10 gm baking powder

2 tbsp black poppy seeds

2 eggs

Zest of 4 small lemons

Preparation Whisk the eggs with sugar to a ribbon consistency. The batter must become airy and double in volume. Melt the white chocolate and butter together. Blend it well. Measure out the dry ingredients – flour, baking powder, poppy seeds and lemon zest together – into one bowl. Keep the cooking cream handy. Once the eggs and sugar are properly whisked, stir in the melted white chocolate and butter mixture. Fold in the dry mix and the cream alternatively, in 2 or 3 goes. Scrape the sides well and homogenise the batter. Pour the batter into 2-inch muffin moulds and bake for 18-20 minutes at 170 degrees Celsius.