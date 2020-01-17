This steamed dumpling made with fresh coriander leaves and chana dal paste is known for its fragrant flavour. Since the chopped leaves mixed with chana dal paste is first steamed into a cake and then cut into square pieces, it is called vadi in Maharashtra.

Ingredients 1 cup chana dal (soaked overnight) or 1.5 cups besan

400 gm fresh coriander leaves, chopped

70-80 ml peanut oil (to shallow-fry)

3-4 tbsp grated coconut (to garnish)

1 tbsp fresh ginger paste

1 tbsp white sesame seeds

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp peanut oil (to grease the steamer plate)

2 tsp green chilli paste, or to taste

1¼ tsp salt

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

A pinch of asafoetida

Preparation Drain the soaked chana, mix with all the ingredients – except the oil and grated coconut – and grind in a food processor to make a thick batter. Grease a steamer plate, spread the batter into a 2-cm thick layer and steam for 10-12 minutes. Allow the steamed lentil cakes to cool, cut them into cubes and shallow-fry until the edges turn golden-brown. Garnish with grated coconut and serve.

Excerpted with permission from Pakodas: The Snack for All Seasons, Sangeeta Khanna, Westland.