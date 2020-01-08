There are some traditional Indian foods that are still associated with happy times in both big and small families. Chai and pakodas top that list for sure. The informal manner in which pakodas are passed around amongst both the elders and youngsters, the urgency to grab more and the clamour that follows when hot pakodas are fried is something every family can relate to.

Sabudana (sago pearls) Vada is extremely popular, particularly in Maharashtra, and is had both during fasting or just as a delicious snack.

Ingredients ¾ cup potatoes, boiled and mashed

½ cup sabudana

¼ cup peanuts, roasted and crushed

2 tbsp green chillies, chopped

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

2 tsp fresh ginger, grated

1 tsp Himalayan pink salt

¾ tsp pepper powder

200 ml ghee to deep-fry/3-4 tbsp ghee to shallow-fry

Preparation Soak the sago pearls overnight in ¾ cup of water. Mix it with all the other ingredients, except the oil, and divide into 6-9 portions. Shape each portion into round vadas while pressing them tightly between your palms. Heat the ghee to medium-hot. Slip 3-4 vadas in a batch and fry until they become golden-brown, turning it once to cook evenly. Serve hot with or without a chutney.

Excerpted with permission from Pakodas: The Snack for All Seasons, Sangeeta Khanna, Westland.