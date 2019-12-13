This dish is all about my love for pork and beans. On a trip to Coimbatore, a friend took me to a farm whose owners bred pigs with affection and care. That love reflected in the quality of the meat. It was well-marbled, and when cooked, delicious and tender. Pairing such quality of meat with Rangoon vaal beans seemed to me a perfect idea. These beans are luscious white and produce a creamy texture. When I first tasted them, it was immediate love.

Serves 4

Cook Time 01 h Plus 12 hours for white beans

Ingredients 4 pieces pork chops of 200 gm each

300 gm Rangoon vaal beans

120 gm sundried tomatoes

50 gm Parmesan cheese, grated

30 gm rosemary, chopped

30 gm thyme, chopped

30 gm sage

20 gm salt

20 gm shallots, chopped

15 gm butter

15 gm parsley

15 gm black pepper

10 gm garlic, chopped

400 ml vegetable stock

200 ml olive oil For cider glaze 1 l apple juice

500 ml cider vinegar

Preparation Soak the dry Rangoon vaal beans in water for 12 hours. Next boil them in water with salt till they are tender but not overcooked. Cool and reserve for the dish. Marinate the pork chops with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt and black pepper. Grill it on a griddle or cook it in a pan for roughly 8 mins on each side on moderate heat. Let it rest for another 5 mins before reheating and serving. In a sauté pan, melt butter and add in the shallots and garlic. Sauté till they are cooked and translucent in colour. Add the cooked beans and the vegetable stock. Reduce the stock till it becomes a thick sauce. Mix in the grated Parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper. Finish with parsley. For cider-glazed tomatoes, simmer the apple juice and the vinegar together till they are reduced to a syrup. Toss in the sundried tomatoes with the apple cider glaze and serve with the beans and pork chops.