This dish is all about my love for pork and beans. On a trip to Coimbatore, a friend took me to a farm whose owners bred pigs with affection and care. That love reflected in the quality of the meat. It was well-marbled, and when cooked, delicious and tender. Pairing such quality of meat with Rangoon vaal beans seemed to me a perfect idea. These beans are luscious white and produce a creamy texture. When I first tasted them, it was immediate love.
-
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
01h
Plus 12 hours for white beans
Ingredients
- 4 pieces pork chops of 200 gm each
- 300 gm Rangoon vaal beans
- 120 gm sundried tomatoes
- 50 gm Parmesan cheese, grated
- 30 gm rosemary, chopped
- 30 gm thyme, chopped
- 30 gm sage
- 20 gm salt
- 20 gm shallots, chopped
- 15 gm butter
- 15 gm parsley
- 15 gm black pepper
- 10 gm garlic, chopped
- 400 ml vegetable stock
- 200 ml olive oil
For cider glaze
- 1 l apple juice
- 500 ml cider vinegar
Preparation
- Soak the dry Rangoon vaal beans in water for 12 hours. Next boil them in water with salt till they are tender but not overcooked. Cool and reserve for the dish.
- Marinate the pork chops with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt and black pepper. Grill it on a griddle or cook it in a pan for roughly 8 mins on each side on moderate heat. Let it rest for another 5 mins before reheating and serving.
- In a sauté pan, melt butter and add in the shallots and garlic. Sauté till they are cooked and translucent in colour. Add the cooked beans and the vegetable stock. Reduce the stock till it becomes a thick sauce. Mix in the grated Parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper. Finish with parsley.
- For cider-glazed tomatoes, simmer the apple juice and the vinegar together till they are reduced to a syrup. Toss in the sundried tomatoes with the apple cider glaze and serve with the beans and pork chops.