The dish truly reflects the “ambatgoad” philosophy that I believe in. The inspiration for it came during a trip to Kerala, where I fell in love with simple home-cooked meals. The freshly-caught yellowfin, when married with the sesame rub and pickled beets, becomes a beautiful match of the technique of pickling and good flavourful food.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
1h
Plus pickling of beets for 4 days
Ingredients
- 400 gm tuna loin
For Pickled Beetroots
- 300 gm red beetroots
- 50 gm sugar
- 10 gm salt
- 200 ml white wine vinegar
- 200 ml water
For Curry Leaf & Sesame Rub
- 350 gm curry leaves
- 45 gm chana dal
- 45 gm urad dal
- 45 gm white sesame seeds
- 45 gm desiccated coconut
- 20 gm coriander seeds
- 15 gm black peppercorns
- 10 gm cumin seeds
- 2 gm methi seeds
- 3 dry Madras chillies
- Citric acid to taste
- Salt to taste
For Avocado Pachadi
- 2 avocados
- 50 gm Greek yogurt
- 20 gm fresh coriander
- 10 gm lemon juice
- 10 gm vegetable oil
- 5 gm green chilli
- 5 gm mustard seeds
- 5 gm curry leaf
Preparation
For Pickled Beetroots
- Wash and clean the beetroots. Keep skin on; do not peel.
- Take a sterilised mason jar and place the beetroots in it.
- Boil water with vinegar, sugar and salt. Pour it over the beets and close the jar tightly.
- After 4 days, the beets will be pickled. Slice them and have them ready to be served.
For Sesame Rub
- Toast all the spices separately. Grind them together and finish with citric acid and salt to taste.
For Avocado Pachadi
- Blend the avocado flesh with yogurt, coriander, chilli and lemon juice to get a smooth paste.
- Heat oil separately and add curry leaves and mustard seeds. Let them crackle.
- Pour this flavoured oil over the beetroot pachadi.