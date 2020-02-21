The dish truly reflects the “ambatgoad” philosophy that I believe in. The inspiration for it came during a trip to Kerala, where I fell in love with simple home-cooked meals. The freshly-caught yellowfin, when married with the sesame rub and pickled beets, becomes a beautiful match of the technique of pickling and good flavourful food.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    1h

    Plus pickling of beets for 4 days

Ingredients

  • 400 gm tuna loin

For Pickled Beetroots

  • 300 gm red beetroots
  • 50 gm sugar
  • 10 gm salt
  • 200 ml white wine vinegar
  • 200 ml water

For Curry Leaf & Sesame Rub

  • 350 gm curry leaves
  • 45 gm chana dal
  • 45 gm urad dal
  • 45 gm white sesame seeds
  • 45 gm desiccated coconut
  • 20 gm coriander seeds
  • 15 gm black peppercorns
  • 10 gm cumin seeds
  • 2 gm methi seeds
  • 3 dry Madras chillies
  • Citric acid to taste
  • Salt to taste

For Avocado Pachadi

  • 2 avocados
  • 50 gm Greek yogurt
  • 20 gm fresh coriander
  • 10 gm lemon juice
  • 10 gm vegetable oil
  • 5 gm green chilli
  • 5 gm mustard seeds
  • 5 gm curry leaf

Preparation

For Pickled Beetroots

  1. Wash and clean the beetroots. Keep skin on; do not peel.
  2. Take a sterilised mason jar and place the beetroots in it.
  3. Boil water with vinegar, sugar and salt. Pour it over the beets and close the jar tightly.
  4. After 4 days, the beets will be pickled. Slice them and have them ready to be served.

For Sesame Rub

  1. Toast all the spices separately. Grind them together and finish with citric acid and salt to taste.

For Avocado Pachadi

  1. Blend the avocado flesh with yogurt, coriander, chilli and lemon juice to get a smooth paste.
  2. Heat oil separately and add curry leaves and mustard seeds. Let them crackle.
  3. Pour this flavoured oil over the beetroot pachadi.
Rahul Akerkar

Rahul Akerkar started his culinary journey 35 years ago, working in many of New York’s top kitchens over a 10-year period. He returned to India in 1989 and since then, has been busy changing the way we eat. Known for setting industry trends with his creative, ingredient-driven cuisine, and warm attentive hospitality, Rahul’s award-winning restaurants secured his position as one of India’s first successful, chef-restaurateur entrepreneurs. In his career, he has won many accolades – he was featured in Asiaweek’s Survey of “Kitchen Gods” in 2001 and was 28 on San Pellegrino’s List of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2013. More recently, he won Chef of The Year at the Times Food Awards 2016, Mumbai. He has been guest chef in several kitchens around the world, authored numerous articles, and frequently consults to the food and hospitality industry. In early 2015, he sold his hospitality company and after a two-year hiatus, opened Qualia, his return to the Indian culinary scene, in April 2019.

