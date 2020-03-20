This was a time when I wanted to make something exciting, yet comforting. While dabbling with fermented foods and pickles, I experimented with this kimchi broth and it turned out to be wonderfully flavoured and rich. I decided to serve it with a rich gamey meat. The duck breast with a hint of hoisin sauce on it lends to a sweet ending on the palate after the senses have been opened up by the piquant, umami-rich kimchi broth.
Ingredients
For The Duck
- 2 duck breast
- 2 teaspoon Hoisin sauce
- Salt to taste
For Kimchi
- (Best made 1-5 days ahead)
- 4 spring onions, cut into 1.5-inch pieces
- 1 large Napa (Chinese) cabbage
- 5 tbsp Gochujang paste (made by cooking dried red chillies in water with a dash of vinegar)
- 2 tbsp fish sauce (optional)
- 1 tbsp garlic, grated
- 1 tsp ginger, peeled and grated
- Sea salt
- Water
To Serve
- 100 ml chicken stock
- 20 gm butter
- Spring onions
- Salt to taste
Preparation
For The Duck
- Begin by making gentle gashes on the skin of the duck breasts, ensuring they are not deep. Season with salt.
- Place the duck breast on a cast iron pan – it’s important to not preheat the pan. Place the pan on flame and cook the duck gently, skin side down for 6 minutes.
- The fat under the skin gets rendered and the duck cooks in its own fat. Flip once the skin is nicely browned.
- Smear a tablespoon of Hoisin sauce on each breast and pop it into the oven. Cook at 180 degree Celsius for 10 minutes for rare (preferred serving). Cook for 3-4 additional minutes for medium.
For Kimchi
- Cut the cabbage into large squares. Wash it and spin dry or place on a towel to dry.
- Season with salt and leave in a colander for 1 hour.
- Wash the cabbage and yet again allow it to dry.
- Make a paste with the Gochujang, garlic, ginger, fish sauce.
- Add the paste and spring onions to the cabbage mix, blend thoroughly, and place in an airtight jar and refrigerate.
To Serve
- In a deep pan, put in 4 tbsp kimchi, along with the chicken stock. Season with salt and add butter to finish.
- Slice the duck breast and place over.
- Garnish with a few spring onions.