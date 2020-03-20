This was a time when I wanted to make something exciting, yet comforting. While dabbling with fermented foods and pickles, I experimented with this kimchi broth and it turned out to be wonderfully flavoured and rich. I decided to serve it with a rich gamey meat. The duck breast with a hint of hoisin sauce on it lends to a sweet ending on the palate after the senses have been opened up by the piquant, umami-rich kimchi broth.

Ingredients For The Duck 2 duck breast

2 teaspoon Hoisin sauce

Salt to taste For Kimchi (Best made 1-5 days ahead)

4 spring onions, cut into 1.5-inch pieces

1 large Napa (Chinese) cabbage

5 tbsp Gochujang paste (made by cooking dried red chillies in water with a dash of vinegar)

2 tbsp fish sauce (optional)

1 tbsp garlic, grated

1 tsp ginger, peeled and grated

Sea salt

Water To Serve 100 ml chicken stock

20 gm butter

Spring onions

Salt to taste

Preparation For The Duck Begin by making gentle gashes on the skin of the duck breasts, ensuring they are not deep. Season with salt. Place the duck breast on a cast iron pan – it’s important to not preheat the pan. Place the pan on flame and cook the duck gently, skin side down for 6 minutes. The fat under the skin gets rendered and the duck cooks in its own fat. Flip once the skin is nicely browned. Smear a tablespoon of Hoisin sauce on each breast and pop it into the oven. Cook at 180 degree Celsius for 10 minutes for rare (preferred serving). Cook for 3-4 additional minutes for medium. For Kimchi Cut the cabbage into large squares. Wash it and spin dry or place on a towel to dry. Season with salt and leave in a colander for 1 hour. Wash the cabbage and yet again allow it to dry. Make a paste with the Gochujang, garlic, ginger, fish sauce. Add the paste and spring onions to the cabbage mix, blend thoroughly, and place in an airtight jar and refrigerate. To Serve In a deep pan, put in 4 tbsp kimchi, along with the chicken stock. Season with salt and add butter to finish. Slice the duck breast and place over. Garnish with a few spring onions.