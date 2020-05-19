This recipe is credited to Beli Ram, who was believed to be the head cook in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace. The maharaja adored this curry. The ingredients were simple – mutton, green chilies, spices, yoghurt, all tossed into a pot and cooked slowly. The magic lay in how they came together.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
4h
Ingredients
- 1/2 kg mutton, curry cut
- 250 gm browned onions
- 3-4 onions, thinly sliced
- 2-3 green chillies, slit
- 2 tbsp coriander seeds, coarsely ground
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1-2 tsp kasuri methi, roasted and ground
- 1 tsp peppercorns
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 bowl thick yogurt, whisked
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, mix all the ingredients thoroughly and keep aside for 10 minutes.
- Place the handi on a high flame and cook until it comes to a boil.
- Lower the heat, cover the mutton with a lid and let it cook slowly until meat is tender.
- Serve hot with ghee wale phulke.