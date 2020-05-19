This recipe is credited to Beli Ram, who was believed to be the head cook in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace. The maharaja adored this curry. The ingredients were simple – mutton, green chilies, spices, yoghurt, all tossed into a pot and cooked slowly. The magic lay in how they came together.

Serves 4

Cook Time 4 h

Ingredients 1/2 kg mutton, curry cut

250 gm browned onions

3-4 onions, thinly sliced

2-3 green chillies, slit

2 tbsp coriander seeds, coarsely ground

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tbsp ghee

1-2 tsp kasuri methi, roasted and ground

1 tsp peppercorns

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 bowl thick yogurt, whisked

Salt to taste

Preparation In a heavy-bottomed pan, mix all the ingredients thoroughly and keep aside for 10 minutes. Place the handi on a high flame and cook until it comes to a boil. Lower the heat, cover the mutton with a lid and let it cook slowly until meat is tender. Serve hot with ghee wale phulke.