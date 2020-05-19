This recipe is credited to Beli Ram, who was believed to be the head cook in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace. The maharaja adored this curry. The ingredients were simple – mutton, green chilies, spices, yoghurt, all tossed into a pot and cooked slowly. The magic lay in how they came together.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    4h

Ingredients

  • 1/2 kg mutton, curry cut
  • 250 gm browned onions
  • 3-4 onions, thinly sliced
  • 2-3 green chillies, slit
  • 2 tbsp coriander seeds, coarsely ground
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp mustard oil
  • 1 tbsp ghee
  • 1-2 tsp kasuri methi, roasted and ground
  • 1 tsp peppercorns
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 bowl thick yogurt, whisked
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, mix all the ingredients thoroughly and keep aside for 10 minutes.
  2. Place the handi on a high flame and cook until it comes to a boil.
  3. Lower the heat, cover the mutton with a lid and let it cook slowly until meat is tender.
  4. Serve hot with ghee wale phulke.
Sherry Mehta Malhotra

Sherry Mehta Malhotra is an acclaimed home chef, caterer and pop-up host who specialises in food from United Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, where she grew up. She has appeared on several television shows and hosted food festivals in collaboration with hotels and restaurants.

