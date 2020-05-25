Kethandapatti Avaramani Kuzhambu is a tangy, sweet curry made with fresh lima beans, or avaramani in Tamil, that pairs well with steaming hot white rice or tamarind rice. This recipe can be traced to a small town called Kethandapatti in the North Arcot district of Tamil Nadu. Sugarcane is a major crop in the region and so jaggery is used extensively in home recipes, including this one. If you can’t find fresh lima beans, you can use dried lima beans or dried black eyed beans.

Serves 5

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients For Powder 4 red chillies

3 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp sesame oil

1.5 tsp whole black pepper

1 tsp toor dal

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp asafoetida For Kuzhambu 200 gm fresh avaramani (lima beans)

200 ml tamarind juice (extracted from tamarind the size of a large lemon)

100 ml water

3 tbsp cooked toor dal

2 tsp jaggery

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste For Tempering 1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 red chillies

For Garnish

Fresh coriander

Preparation Heat 2 tsp sesame oil in a wok and roast the ingredients mentioned under ‘For Powder’ until aromatic. Cool this spice mixture and grind into a powder. Set aside. Pressure-cook the fresh avaramani with sesame oil, tamarind juice, salt, turmeric powder and just enough water until 3 whistles. Once the pressure settles, open the cooker, stir in the cooked toor dal and bring to a boil. Add jaggery and the roasted spice powder. Adjust seasoning. In a separate wok, temper sesame oil with red chillies and mustard seeds, and pour it over the kuzhambu. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.