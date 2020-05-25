Like many great foods, the origin of bati is ascribed to happenstance. It is believed that a soldier accidentally left kneaded dough for making rotis on hot sand. The next day, when he returned, the dough was baked through – and it tasted great. This started a soldierly tradition: the bati became a food of choice among warriors because they could carry it easily into the battlefield. It travelled with Maharani Jodha to the Mughal court, where it was given a twist by boiling the dough (later popular as bafla). Panchmela Dal (a mix of five lentils) came as a later addition as people started exploring different combinations.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
1h 45m
Ingredients
For Bati
- 3 cups whole wheat flour
- ¼ cup ghee (or refined oil)
- 1 tsp carom seeds
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp roasted cumin seeds
- Luke warm water
For Churma
- 4 prepared bati
- 2 tsp crushed cardamom
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- Ghee
For Panchmela Dal
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup mixed dal (equal amounts of Toor, Chana, Green Moong, Urad with and without skin)
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
For Tadka
- 2 tsp garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tsp ghee
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp ginger, finely chopped
- 3-4 green chilli, or adjust to taste
- 3-4 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- A pinch of asafoetida
- Salt to taste
- Freshly chopped coriander and extra ghee to garnish
Preparation
For Bati
- In a bowl, mix together the whole wheat flour, salt, carom and cumin seeds with the oil. Knead into tight dough using lukewarm water and let it sit, covered, for 30 minutes.
- Divide the dough into equal parts and make tight smooth balls. These are you batis.
- Preheat the oven to 200 degree Centigrade and bake the batis for 20-25 minutes, or until they are slightly browned.
- Ideally, they should crack open on top. That’s when you know they are baked well.
- Dip in ghee and serve with Panchemala dal.
For Churma
- Take 4 batis and crush them roughly using a grinder or a mortar and pestle.
- Heat ghee in a pan and add the fennel seeds and crushed cardamom.
- Slip in the crushed bati and toss for a minute.
- Transfer this mix into a bowl, add in the powdered sugar, and give it a thorough mix.
For Panchmela Dal & Tadka
- Wash and soak the lentils for 2-3 hours.
- Pressure-cook the lentils with turmeric powder and salt in 4 cups of water till one whistle. You could also do this in an open pot. Make sure not to overcook the lentils. They must retain a little bite.
- In a separate vessel, heat the ghee. Add asafoetida, followed by mustard and cumin seeds.
- Add the chopped ginger and garlic and sauté until the raw smell is gone. Toss in the onion and continue sautéing until they turn translucent.
- Stir in the chopped tomatoes and give everything a good mix before pouring the masala into the boiled lentils. Give it a thorough mix.
- Put in the chillies and coriander powder, place the lid and cook for 15 minutes on medium to low flame.
- Take off the lid and adjust the salt and heat. If you want, you can add garam masala at the end.
- Top it up with freshly chopped coriander leaves and ghee before serving with bati and churma.