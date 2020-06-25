This dish is a study in diversity. It is built around roast pumpkin, which I simply love and which kindles the taste memory of a vegetarian kebab, like a tandoori aloo or gobi. There is a play of Middle Eastern flavours in it, with Egyptian Dukkah spice, lemon hummus and hazelnuts. The Bhavnagri chilli and its stuffing, which is quite Mexican, pivot the dish into another direction. And the pickled apricots bring in an extra dimension of flavour.

Serves 4

Cook Time 1 h Plus 4 hours for marinating pumpkin.

Ingredients For Pumpkin 400 gm pumpkin, cut into four wedges

50 gm Dukkah spice

10 gm parsley, chopped



5 gm thyme, chopped

5 gm garlic

40 ml olive oil

10 ml white balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper For Dukkah Spice 50 gm hazelnuts, roasted

15 gm white sesame seed

15 gm whole black peppercorns

15 gm coriander seeds, roasted

15 gm whole cumin, roasted

5 gm fennel seeds, roasted

5 gm chilli flakes For Ricotta Bhavnagri Chilli 4 Bhavnagri chillis

100 gm ricotta

5 gm garlic, chopped & fried

5 gm parsley, chopped

5 gm basil, shredded

Salt and pepper For Lemon White Bean Puree 100 gm white beans, soaked overnight and cooked till soft

10 gm honey

50 ml extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zested and juiced



Salt to taste For Chilli Peanuts 50 gm peanuts, without skin

50 gm caster sugar

5 gm chilli powder

Salt to taste For Pickled Apricot 50 gm dry apricots

25 gm sugar



5 gm salt

5 gm coriander seeds

150 ml water

50 ml white wine vinegar



6-8 whole black peppercorns

1 small cinnamon stick

Preparation For Dukkah Spice Mix Roast all the spices separately, and let them cool. Once cool, grind them into a fine powder. Make sure the hazelnuts do not release any oil into the spice powder. For Pumpkin Cut the pumpkin into four crescent-shaped wedges. In a bowl, mix all the other ingredients with a whisk to form a marinade or dressing. With this dressing, rub and coat the pumpkin wedges. Let them marinate, covered, for four hours in a refrigerator. To cook the pumpkin, either grill it over charcoal or roast it in the oven at 180°C/350°F till tender and charred. For Ricotta Bhavnagri Chilli Wash and pat dry the chillis with a paper towel. Slit them lengthwise, making sure you don’t split them in two. Remove and discard the seeds. Separately, in a bowl, mix the ricotta with garlic, herbs and seasoning Stuff the chillis with this ricotta mixture. Either grill them over charcoal or roast them in the oven at 180°C/350°F till tender and charred. For Lemon Bean Puree Purée the cooked beans in a mixer-grinder with a little water to form a smooth paste. Add in the remaining ingredients one by one and continue to emulsify to a smooth purée. For Chilli Peanuts In a nonstick pan, cook the peanuts and sugar on low heat, mixing continuously till the sugar caramelises and coats the peanuts. Add in the salt and chilli powder, give it all a quick mix, and remove the chilli peanuts onto a plate to let cool. For Pickled Apricot Cut the apricots into thin strips and put them in a sterilised glass jar. Separately, in a saucepan, add all the remaining ingredients to make the pickling liquid and bring them to boil. Pour the hot liquid over the apricots and seal the jar. To Serve On a plate, spread a tablespoon of warm lemon bean purée. On the purée place the charred pumpkin and charred Bhavnagri chilli. Garnish with chilli peanuts and pickled apricots.