This is my take on the classic Sicilian Cauliflower, which uses pine nuts. The tofu crema and raisin butter make it really creamy and silky. And the burst of radish provides a sharp flavour contrast.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
1h
Plus 4 hours for marinating cauliflower
Ingredients
For Cauliflower
- 2 cauliflowers, 200 gm each
- 20 gm garlic, finely chopped
- 20 gm Pommery (grainy) mustard
- 10 gm black pepper, roasted & crushed
- 5 gm pink peppercorn, roasted & crushed
- 5 gm thyme, chopped
- 5 gm tarragon, chopped
- 5 gm parsley, chopped
- 5 gm basil, shredded
- 100 ml olive oil
- 10 ml white wine vinegar
- 5 ml honey
- Salt to taste
For Tofu Crema
- 150 gm silken tofu
- 50 gm cooking (heavy) cream
- 10 gm roasted garlic purée
- Salt and pepper
For Spiced Raisin Butter
- 100 gm salted butter, soft
- 5 gm chilli flakes
- 5 gm tarragon
- 5 gm black pepper, crushed
- 10 ml white balsamic vinegar
For Pickled White Radish
- 100 gm white radish, julienned
- 25 gm sugar
- 5 gm salt
- 5 gm coriander seeds
- 150 ml water
- 50 ml white wine vinegar
- 6-8 black peppercorns
- 1 small cinnamon stick
For Garnish
- 20 gm pine nuts, roasted
- 20 gm radish microgreens
Preparation
For Cauliflower
- Cut the cauliflower lengthwise into two. Soak the heads in a bowl of salted water for 15-20 minutes to remove any dirt or insects.
- Boil a pot of salted water, lower the heat, and cook the cauliflower heads in it for about five minutes till they are half-cooked or fork-tender with a crunchy bite. Remove the cauliflower and drain off the water.
- In a stainless steel bowl, while the cauliflower is cooking, mix the marinade ingredients, combining them well. Drizzle over the cauliflower while still hot, and let it marinate for about four hours.
- You can either grill the cauliflower over charcoal or roast it in the oven at 180°C/350°F till tender and charred.
For Tofu Crema
- Blend all the ingredients to a smooth purée and set aside.
For Pickled Radish
- Stuff the julienned white radish into a sterilised glass jar.
- Toss the remaining ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a boil.
- Pour this hot pickling liquid over the julienned white radish and seal the jar.
For Spiced Raisin Butter
- Mix together all the ingredients in a stainless steel bowl. Refrigerate till serving.
For Assembly
- Heat the tofu crema and place it in equal quantity in the centre of four plates. Plant a roasted cauliflower head on top.
- Brown the raisin butter in a pan.
- Pour over the cauliflower and serve, garnished with pickled radish, pine nuts and radish microgreens.