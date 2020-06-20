I wanted to accomplish two objectives in this dish. First, meld Caribbean influences with coastal Maharashtrian flavours, and second, infuse it with my favourite sweet-sour profile. To evoke the Caribbean, I used pineapple and coconut, which are typical to the West Indies, and to conjure Maharashtra, I used sukhat and jaggery. Together with the snapper, bok choy and myriad other elements, these ingredients made the dish pop in the mouth.

Serves 4

Cook Time 2 h

Ingredients For Snapper Fillet 4 red snapper fillets (around 120-130 gm each, with the skin on)

30 large clams

4 sprigs thyme



20 gm butter

20 ml olive oil



20 ml lemon/lime juice

Salt and pepper For Coconut Broth 200 ml coconut cream

20 ml vegetable stock

20 gm jaggery

10 gm fresh turmeric root, grated

10 gm coriander stem

5 gm ginger, grated

2 Thai red chillis, slit in half For Finishing Coconut Broth 50 gm butter, cold and cubed small

10 gm chives, chopped

10 ml lemon juice

Salt and pepper For Braised Bok Choy 12 baby bok choys, cored

5 gm garlic, chopped

40 ml dry white wine

10 ml olive oil

Salt and pepper For Pineapple Turmeric Salsa* 50 gm pineapple, charred and diced

20 gm pickled turmeric root, diced

5 gm coriander, chopped

10 ml lemon juice

10 ml honey

Salt and pepper to taste For Garnish 20 gm coconut shavings, roasted

20 gm coriander cress or fresh coriander, chopped

15 gm sukhat or air-dried krill/baby shrimp, deep fried

* Note: The turmeric root needs to pickle for a minimum of four to five days before you can use it. The longer the better – it will keep in the refrigerator for many months and gets better with age. If you want to save time, you can also omit it from the recipe.

Preparation For Coconut Broth Cook all the coconut broth ingredients in a saucepan on low flame till the liquid is reduced by half and the broth is nicely flavoured. While the broth is reducing, wash and scrub the outside of the closed clams with a coarse sponge or brush to remove dirt. Once done, hold them in ice cold water or refrigerate. Strain the broth when ready and set aside till service. When ready to serve, heat the broth in a fresh saucepan on low heat to almost boiling, making sure the coconut milk does not split. Toss in the clams, cover with a lid, and once the clams open up, take the pan off the flame. Monté with butter, lemon juice and chopped chives. For Braised Bok Choy Sauté the garlic and cleaned bok choy in a frying pan on medium heat till the garlic turns golden brown and the bok choy is partially cooked. Deglaze the pan with white wine, lower the flame and place back the cover to let the bok choy cook in the steam. Don’t let the bok choy discolour. Remove the pan from the flame, season with salt and pepper and set aside. For Pickled Turmeric Wash and scrub the outside of the turmeric roots with a coarse sponge or brush to remove any dirt. Pat dry with a paper towel and put them in a sterilised glass jar. Separately, add all the remaining ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour this hot pickling liquid over the turmeric roots and seal the jar. For Pineapple Salsa Take the cleaned fresh pineapple and sauté it in a frying pan on high heat till it chars and caramelises. Let it cool and then dice it. In a stainless steel or glass mixing bowl, combine the ingredients for the salsa, mix well and set aside. For Snapper Lightly score the skin of the snapper fillets, making sure not to cut too deeply into the flesh. Pat dry the fillets with a paper towel and rub a little salt, pepper and lemon juice on the flesh side. Keep the skin side dry. Heat some oil in a nonstick frying pan and sauté the fillets, skin side down, on low heat. When the edges of the flesh above the skin start turning white, the fish is almost cooked. Toss in the butter and a sprig of thyme, and with a tablespoon, keep basting the top, flesh side of the fish. The skin should become crisp. Remove from the heat, flip the fillet in the pan, and hold while you start plating. To Serve Divide the coconut broth with clams among four deep serving plates and place three warm bok choy heads in the centre of each of them. Place a snapper fillet, skin side up, on the bok choy bed and spoon some of the pineapple salsa and fried sukhat on top. Garnish with crispy browned coconut shavings and coriander cress.