This recipe’s roots lie in Mughlai cuisine. In some ways, it marks the beginnings of Butter Chicken. The ingredients are simple and basic, and yet the flavours blend together beautifully.
Serves
3
-
Cook Time
20m
Plus 15 minutes to prep and 2 hours to rest the chicken
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts
- 50 gm yoghurt
- 50 gm butter
- 50 gm spring onions
- 30 gm garlic
- 5 gm thyme
- 5 gm black pepper, crushed
- 5 gm paprika
- 5 gm salt
- 10 ml oil
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
Preparation
- Place chicken breasts in a shallow dish and season with salt, pepper, paprika, garlic, chopped or torn thyme and spring onions, lemon juice, lemon zest, oil and yoghurt.
- Cover chicken and let it rest in the refrigerator for a few hours.
- Heat a pan at high heat until very hot. Pour in some oil and sear chicken breast on both sides for 2 minutes each. Transfer to a hot oven (180°C) for another 8-10 minutes.
- Once done, drizzle over the butter, cover and let it rest for a few minutes.
- Slice chicken and plate up with a side of crusty bread or crunchy salad.