This recipe’s roots lie in Mughlai cuisine. In some ways, it marks the beginnings of Butter Chicken. The ingredients are simple and basic, and yet the flavours blend together beautifully.

  • Serves

    3

  • Cook Time

    20m

    Plus 15 minutes to prep and 2 hours to rest the chicken

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 50 gm yoghurt
  • 50 gm butter
  • 50 gm spring onions
  • 30 gm garlic
  • 5 gm thyme
  • 5 gm black pepper, crushed
  • 5 gm paprika
  • 5 gm salt
  • 10 ml oil
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest 

Preparation

  1. Place chicken breasts in a shallow dish and season with salt, pepper, paprika, garlic, chopped or torn thyme and spring onions, lemon juice, lemon zest, oil and yoghurt.
  2. Cover chicken and let it rest in the refrigerator for a few hours.
  3. Heat a pan at high heat until very hot. Pour in some oil and sear chicken breast on both sides for 2 minutes each. Transfer to a hot oven (180°C) for another 8-10 minutes.
  4. Once done, drizzle over the butter, cover and let it rest for a few minutes.
  5. Slice chicken and plate up with a side of crusty bread or crunchy salad.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

See more