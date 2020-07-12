This is hands-down one of the best ways to prepare a burger patty. Instead of piling on herbs and garlic, it uses just salt to let the flavour of the meat shine through. I strongly recommend it to anyone grinding the meat themselves.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
15m
Plus 15 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 200 gm tenderloin
- A generous amount of salt
Preparation
- Coarsely chop up tenderloin meat into smaller cubes.
- Pass through the grinder and directly place meat in a ring mould. Handling it gently, press meat down to form a patty. Do not press too hard. Refrigerate patty for a few minutes.
- Generously season patty with salt. Remember there is no salt in it and so the seasoning on top must be appropriate, leaning towards excessive.
- Sear patty on a hot pan with some oil for 2 minutes on either side for rare, adding half a minute if you want it medium, and so on.
- Build your burger with whatever you prefer. I like to keep mine simple with just some mustard, mayonnaise, onions and a side of crispy fries.