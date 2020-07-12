This is hands-down one of the best ways to prepare a burger patty. Instead of piling on herbs and garlic, it uses just salt to let the flavour of the meat shine through. I strongly recommend it to anyone grinding the meat themselves.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    15m

    Plus 15 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 200 gm tenderloin
  • A generous amount of salt 

Preparation

  1. Coarsely chop up tenderloin meat into smaller cubes.
  2. Pass through the grinder and directly place meat in a ring mould. Handling it gently, press meat down to form a patty. Do not press too hard. Refrigerate patty for a few minutes.
  3. Generously season patty with salt. Remember there is no salt in it and so the seasoning on top must be appropriate, leaning towards excessive. 
  4. Sear patty on a hot pan with some oil for 2 minutes on either side for rare, adding half a minute if you want it medium, and so on.
  5. Build your burger with whatever you prefer. I like to keep mine simple with just some mustard, mayonnaise, onions and a side of crispy fries.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

