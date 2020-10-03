Beans have a special place in Portuguese cuisine. On a trip to the Iberian nation, we noticed that every restaurant we visited had it on its menu in some form or shape. Upon our return, I decided to incorporate it in a salad. It was winter in Mumbai and there were great snow peas available in the market. Elements like bean puree and smoked almonds made it all come together.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
30m
Ingredients
For Honey Caper Vinaigrette
- ¼ cup capers with brine
- ¾ cup oil
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp mustard paste
- 1 tbsp toddy vinegar
- 1 tsp green chilli
- 1 tsp garlic
For Bean Puree
- ½ cup boiled lima beans
- 3 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp onions
- Salt
To Assemble
- ½ cup boiled black-eyed peas
- ½ cup snow peas, sliced
- ¼ cup boiled white beans
- ¼ cup boiled lima beans
- 3-4 tbsp honey caper vinaigrette
- 3 tbsp diced tomatoes
- 2 tbsp chopped black olives
- 2 tbsp roasted almonds flakes
- 2 tbsp chopped mint
- Salt to taste
- Bean puree
Preparation
For Honey Caper Vinaigrette
- Blend all ingredients, emulsify and double strain.
- This keeps well in the refrigerator for 4-6 days.
For Bean Puree
- Mix boiled lima beans with raw onions and blend in a mixer until smooth.
- Add oil to emulsify.
To Serve
- In a bowl, toss the cooked beans, snow peas, tomatoes, olives and mint with the vinaigrette. Taste and season with salt, if necessary.
- Spoon the bean puree in the centre of the plate.
- Plate the dressed salad around the puree.
- Finish with the roasted almond flakes.