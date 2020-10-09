In Goa, I learned how to cook several Gaud Saraswat Brahmin recipes. This Raw Mango Uddamethi was one of them. It consists of koftas made with raw banana, served in a curry that contains the earthiness of coconut milk and the sharp tastes of raw mango and fenugreek.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
For Curry
- 1 cup coconut milk
- ¾ cup peeled and diced raw mango
- ¼ cup baby fenugreek, loosely packed
- 4-5 tbsp palm jaggery
- 3-4 tbsp tamarind paste
- 2 tbsp fried urad dal (store bought)
- 1 tbsp oil
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- 20 Kashmiri red chillies, medium-sized
- 5 whole black peppercorns
For Raw Banana Kofta
- 1 cup boiled raw banana
- ¼ cup paneer, grated
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander
- 1 tbsp raisins, finely chopped
- 1 tsp fresh green chillies, chopped
- Oil to deep fry
To Crumb
- Bread crumbs
- 1 cup refined flour
- ½ cup water
Preparation
- In a mixer, blend the chillies, turmeric and black pepper to a fine paste with 500 ml water.
- Simmer this mix in a heavy-bottomed saucepan for around 20 minutes until the raw flavour disappears. Strain and reserve.
- In a separate pot, cook the raw mango and jaggery with 1 litre water till it is thick and cooked out. This will take around 15 minutes on medium flame.
- Let it cool and then blend this raw mango mix in a large mixer jar until smooth.
- In a pan, heat oil, add mustard seeds and let them crackle.
- Pour in smooth raw mango paste and strained chilli pepper mixture. Reduce by half.
- Once reduced, add coconut milk and bring to a boil. The resultant curry will be sweet, tangy and creamy. Cool and reserve.
For Kofta
- Mash the raw banana in a bowl, add all other ingredients and mix well. It should come together almost like a homogenous dough. Season with salt.
- Shape into cylinders the size of your index finger.
- Crumb with a mix of flour, water and breadcrumbs.
To Serve
- Fry the kofta balls in oil.
- Heat the curry.
- When ready to serve, place the koftas in the gravy, and add baby fenugreek. Sprinkle the fried urad dal on top for added texture.