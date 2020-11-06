I’ve travelled to Brazil thrice and think I was Brazilian in some lifetime. Rio de Janeiro feels like home and Confeiteria De Colombo is one of my favourite cafes in the whole world. I had assumed that brigadeiros, a traditional Brazilian dessert, were only made with chocolate but discovered the coconut version at my best friend Jenai’s wedding and my mind was blown.

Makes 15 pieces, of 25 gm each

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 200 gm condensed milk

15 gm butter

10 gm desiccated coconut

50 gm more desiccated coconut, for coating

Preparation Measure out the condensed milk, desiccated coconut and butter into a heavy-bottomed saucepan. It is best to use a non-stick pan to make sure the mixture does not get stuck to the bottom. Place the saucepan on a medium flame and stir the mixture continuously until it thickens and becomes shiny. It should also start pulling away from the bottom of the pan. Usually, this takes about 15 minutes. Take the pan off the heat and decant the mixture into another bowl. Leave it aside to cool for about 30 minutes. When the mixture is cool enough for you to handle, shape bits of it into round balls. Roll each ball in desiccated coconut to coat well. Chill the brigadeiro in the fridge before serving. These keep well in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.