A seemingly simple video of United States senator Kamala Harris congratulating Joe Biden over the phone for winning the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump was hailed as a symbol of the end of the current President’s divisive politics. Over a month later, the video is still going strong on social media, being reshared frequently.

This was a long year for Americans. It started with unprecedented levels of unemployment due to the coronavirus recorded in the early months, moved on to nationwide protests against racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, and wrapped up with the presidential elections where Democrat nominee Biden and his running mate of Indian Origin, Senator Harris emerged victorious.

“We did it, Joe,” an elated Harris said to President-elect Biden over the phone, instantly making the video viral. It received millions of views across social media platforms.

