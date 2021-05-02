Before the news of India’s massive Covid-19 second wave and the tragic collapse of the healthcare system made it to the front pages of the international press, it was already being conveyed across the continents on WhatsApp. Indians around the world had a direct line to the medical calamity, as they heard about the difficulties faced by family, friends and neighbours in the country.

In response, many are springing into action. From amplifying SOS calls to organising donation drives, many Indians abroad have begun efforts to send supplies and funds in the hope of providing some relief.

“These are our people suffering, and that’s why we decided that we should act and help,” said Ravinder Singh, founder of Khalsa Aid Foundation, which provides aid to communities hit by disaster and disease around the world. “Our team initially bought several dozens of oxygen concentrators and gave them to those in need on rotation, thus saving many lives. We have also provided firewood for cremation after a deluge of corpses overwhelmed the crematoriums and the resources needed for funerals.”

Singh, the chief executive officer of Khalsa Aid, said that the organisation received over a hundred oxygen concentrators within two days of appealing to their contributors for donations and that they will be shipping at least 300 units of the medical equipment to India by air this weekend.

Not only @VirginAtlantic are very kindly flying the Oxygen Concentrators free of charge to #India for @Khalsa_Aid but our own Jaspal Singh is flying the plane ✈️!!! Jaspal has been involved in KA since 2010 & is a close friend. This is amazing ! @richardbranson pic.twitter.com/kJHPOz8ugZ — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) April 29, 2021

“We are also trying to purchase oxygen in bulk to supply to smaller, rural hospitals in India which are now being hit by Covid-19,” Singh said. “The plan is to continue fighting the disease, stand with the people of India, and do what we can to save lives.”

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin ran a donation campaign in collaboration with the NGO Sewa International and are scheduled to ship 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India on Friday.

“We want to use the money collected for the right cause in the right way,” a statement released by AAPI said. “We will be using the rest of the money for more oxygen concentrators, and oxygen delivery equipment such a BiPAP, CPAP machines and ventilators.”

Many Indians in the diaspora are also contributing to the volunteer efforts of amplifying requests for medical support, verifying leads and collating information on ongoing donation campaigns to aid people in distress.

Seema Devgan has all but abandoned her day job, as she and a loose collection of overseas volunteers scramble to locate desperately needed supplies for Covid-19 stricken family, friends and strangers in India -- @AFP https://t.co/Qf6FjCq72A — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) April 30, 2021

I'll start off with what in my personal experience is the gold standard for humanitarian work in the south asian ecosystem. @Khalsa_Aid is there everywhere, from natural disasters to feeding and caring for BLM and women's march protesters. 501c in US.https://t.co/4gxecUUe4M — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) April 24, 2021

A crowdsourced sheet that helps fund food relief, medical help, city-specific volunteer efforts, and journalism.



This is for international credit card holders looking to contribute. https://t.co/SUvT2MViGa — Fifty Two (@FiftyTwoDotIn) April 29, 2021

Every campaign on this link accepts donations from overseas. Each one is checked and verified by the brilliant people at GiveIndia: https://t.co/bAbjwvkICf



2/n — Sidin (@sidin) April 24, 2021

Among those helping out is Mahesh, a Canada-based entrepreneur of Indian origin who moved out five years ago. He has been donating to fundraisers and amplifying these on his social media channels. But he said that checking in with families and friends is the most important thing to do in this hour of distress.

“I believe a quick text message might make your loved ones feel that you do care about them and are concerned about their health,” Mahesh told Scroll.in. “This situation in India makes me anxious at times, but then I remind myself that it won’t help me in solving the problem that’s in front of us. So, I try to stay connected with my family and friends. I know things are quite out of control and that’s what most of the countries felt in the beginning, but now they are in a much better state and that hope keeps me going.”

New York-based research scholar Sheenam Khuttan has also been calling hospitals, oxygen providers and others to verify availability, and sharing leads with her friends and family back home.

“The past one week has been especially rough,” she said. “Every day, I wake up to see someone I know scrambling for oxygen or medicines or a hospital bed. The best I can do from here is verify resources available on the internet and broadcast them.”

Khuttan also praised her mentor and programme officer who asked her to take breaks to preserve her mental health, if needed. “My parents and friends are in India, and this crisis is overwhelming, to say the least,” she said. “But, my priority right now is to give them a listening ear because this situation is taking a toll on everyone’s mental health, and I am doing my best.”

Canadian poet of Indian origin Rupi Kaur has thrown her weight behind non-governmental organisations working to supply aid to Indians in trouble. In an Instagram post, she asked her followers to donate to the Hemkunt Foundation, Khalsa Aid, Mission Oxygen, and Students Islamic Organisation of India.

With India struggling, countries around the globe have been lining up to provide help. The worldwide Indian diaspora is also contributing what it can. Here are two London-based volunteers sharing their experience. pic.twitter.com/kqWpBA6ojK — DW Hotspot Asia (@dw_hotspotasia) April 29, 2021

Support has also poured in from politicians and elected representatives of Indian origin around thew world.

There are many Indian people working in our health service. India is currently facing a terrible second wave causing suffering beyond our comprehension. We are assessing a plan to provide oxygen and ventillators to India working with the EU 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇮🇳❤️ — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 25, 2021

We must do our part to quell the virus everywhere it persists. It’s not enough to vaccinate every American. We need to ensure the world beats this thing.



That’s why the India Caucus is asking @POTUS to urgently send more equipment + help India manufacture more vaccines. pic.twitter.com/HkzRbNqqPg — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) April 30, 2021

Many of us are extremely anxious about loved ones in India, terrified after seeing apocalyptic scenes of people dying on the streets for want of oxygen.



India is registering highest ever Covid cases globally, so we must take the lead and help Indian people in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/ybagKTwIZw — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) April 28, 2021

What's happening in India is a tragedy & @UKLabour has been clear in what steps the Govt should be taking.



We've vaccinated over 50% of our people. In India it's 10%. We need global cooperation as we’ve seen how quickly the Covid variant has spread. Govt needs to step up #PMQs — Preet Kaur Gill MP (@PreetKGillMP) April 28, 2021

The New York Times published a list of fundraisers detailing how readers could contribute to the effort in India.

