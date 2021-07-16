The Mumbai police have booked Bhushan Kumar, the managing director of music company T-Series, for allegedly raping a woman, PTI reported on Friday.

A First Information Report has been filed in the matter at the DN Nagar police station in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The 30-year old complainant said that Kumar raped her after promising to get her a job, police officials told the news agency. Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted the woman since 2017.

“We have registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Milind Kurde, senior police inspector of DN Nagar police station, according to the Hindustan Times.

T-Series has refuted the allegations and said the accusations were “completely false and malicious”, ANI reported. The music company said it has filed a complaint against the woman for attempting extortion.

In 2019, during the #MeToo movement, an actor had accused Kumar of asking for sexual favours by offering a three-film deal. The case was later withdrawn, according to The Quint.

Kumar, 43, is the son of Gulshan Kumar, who founded T-Series.