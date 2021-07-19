Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan last week on a reporting assignment, was buried at the graveyard of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Sunday evening, The Hindu reported.

Siddiqui was an alumnus of the 2005-2007 batch of the University.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar had accepted the request of Siddiqui’s family to bury him at the graveyard which is meant only for University employees, their spouses and minor children.

The burial of Danish Siddiqui at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard. Here comes to rest a brave photojournalist who showed the world the marginalised and the oppressed through his lens. Rest in peace brave man.

Siddiqui, who worked for Reuters news agency, was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban on Friday. The 38-year-old was in the border town of Spin Boldak with Afghan security forces when he was caught in Taliban crossfire, an Afghan commander told Reuters.

Earlier on Sunday, Siddiqui’s mortal remains arrived in the city from Kandahar.

The death certificate issued by the Embassy of India in Kabul confirmed that Siddiqui died on July 16 at Spin Boldak district of Kandahar while on assignment with Reuters as chief reporter and photographer. The cause of the death has been stated as “multiple gun shot wounds”, according to The Hindu.

Akhtar Siddiqui, father of the 38-year old Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist, said that Jamia Millia University will hold a condolence meeting at campus on July 20 and an exhibition of his photos will also be held later. Akhtar Siddiqui is a former dean of the University’s department of education.