Amid speculation that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa could be removed from his position, he urged members of the Bharatiya Janata Party to follow the party’s ethics and discipline on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the message was meant for the dissidents within the BJP calling for the chief minister’s removal, or his supporters who might stage protests if Yediyurappa was asked to quit.

“...It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics and behaviour,” Yediyurappa tweeted. “I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party.”

I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 21, 2021

Rifts within the Karnataka unit of the BJP have come to the fore in recent weeks. A section of MLAs have been critical of the chief minister’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and alleged instances of corruption.

Last week, a purported audio clip on a possible “leadership change” in the state was widely shared on social media. The voice on the clip resembled that of Karnataka BJP chief Nalinkumar Kateel, who denied the claim.

On Monday, state MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that the party’s central leadership will soon pick a new chief minister for Karnataka who is “honest, pro-Hindu and capable of bringing the BJP back to power”. Yatnal, one of the strongest voices in the anti-Yediyurappa camp had earlier in July called him “inactive” and asked him to retire respectfully.

Yediyurappa has said that he would step down from his post if the party high command asked him, but he has been preparing to stay on.

Last week, he along with his son met multiple top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda. After the meetings, the chief minister dismissed speculations about his resignation.

Reports suggest that the party’s central leadership has asked Yediyurappa to decide whether he wants to resign.

On two successive days on Tuesday and Wednesday, the chief minister met several spiritual leaders from across the state. Reports said that the meetings were meant to be a political message to the BJP leadership and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the support Yediyurappa enjoys among the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which makes up for 16% of the state’s population.

The chief minister has also cancelled a meeting of the party MLAs, earlier scheduled to be held on July 26, the Hindustan Times reported. A decision on the new chief minister was likely to be taken in the meeting.