The Income Tax department on Thursday carried out raids at several offices of the Dainik Bhaskar Group across the country, reported PTI. The raids are reportedly linked to alleged tax evasions by the organisation.

The raids are under way in Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and a few locations in Maharashtra, according to The Hindu. In Madhya Pradesh, where Dainik Bhaskar has its headquarters, the sleuths are searching the business as well as residential premises of the promoters of the media group.

Dainik Bhaskar had widely reported on the second wave of Covid-19 and its devastating effects. In a series of reports, the newspaper was critical of the government claims during the pandemic.

Congress leaders criticised the raids and said the Hindi daily was facing action for its reportage.

Bhaskar Group



Published two days ago scathing piece on phone tapping and snooping and also referred to a past incident in Gujarat



IT raids in Ahmadabad , Bhopal etc



Aap chronology samajhiye ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 22, 2021

पत्रकारिता पर मोदीशाह का प्रहार!! मोदीशाह का एक मात्र हथियार IT ED CBI!

मुझे विश्वास है अग्रवाल बंधु डरेंगे नहीं।



दैनिक भास्कर के विभिन्न ठिकानों पर इनकम टैक्स इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग की छापामार कार्रवाई शुरू...



प्रेस कॉन्प्लेक्स सहित आधा दर्जन स्थानों पर मौजूद है इनकम टैक्स की टीम — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 22, 2021

Income Tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar.



Who are the biggest cowards in world politics? — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 22, 2021