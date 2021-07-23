Media organisations on Thursday said the Income Tax Department’s raids at the offices of the Dainik Bhaskar group was the government’s attempt to intimidate the press. The IT department also conducted raids at the office of Lucknow-based TV channel Bharat Samachar.

Dainik Bhaskar had widely reported on the second wave of Covid-19 and its devastating effects. In a series of reports, the newspaper was critical of the Centre’s claims on vaccination figures, underreporting of deaths, floating bodies in Ganga river and the toll due to oxygen shortages. Bharat Samachar had highlighted the Adityanath government’s poor handling of the coronavirus crisis in Uttar Pradesh.

Last month, an opinion piece by Dainik Bhaskar’s national editor Om Gaur on the Covid-19 deaths was published in The New York Times. Headlined, “The Ganges is returning the dead. It does not lie”, the article said India’s holiest river was a testimony to the Narendra Modi administration’s failure in handling the health crisis.

The Press Council of India said it deplores such acts of intimidation by the government through enforcement agencies to deter the independent media from discharging their duties.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a United States-based media body, said such raids were aimed at intimidating news outlets critical of the government. It urged India to revive its long tradition of press freedom and “allow journalists to report freely on matters of public interest”.

“The use of tax raids against media properties like Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar is a vile tactic transparently aimed at intimidating news outlets that report critically on India’s government, and it needs to stop, now,” said Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator for CPJ.

The newspaper put out an online statement titled, “The government is scared of true journalism; it is trying to browbeat the Bhaskar group, which highlighted dead bodies in the Ganga river and the true number of Covid-19 deaths.”

Dhanik Bhaskar editor Gaur said the raids were likely an attempt to suppress independent journalism. “We won’t give in to pressure,” he told NDTV. “We will stick to our journalism”.

Gaur told The Telegraph the raids were a result of the newspaper’s “aggressive reporting” during the second wave of the pandemic. “Unlike some other media outlets, we highlighted the true picture and reported how people died for lack of oxygen and hospital beds,” he added. “We will not be scared at these intimidating tactics. We are accountable to our readers and will continue to stand with the truth.”

The raids

The raids took place in Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and a few locations in Maharashtra. The raids at Dhanik Bhaskar offices started at 7 am and continued late into the night, reported The Telegraph. The search at Bharat Samachar’s Lucknow office ended at 8.30 pm.

The Income Tax department has not issued a statement on the raids so far, but an unidentified official said they received information about alleged tax evasions by various companies of the group.

The newspaper said that mobiles phones of employees present in the office were confiscated, and they were being prevented from leaving the premises. “The employees on night shift have also been barred from going out of the office,” it added.