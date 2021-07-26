The toll in Maharashtra rose to 149 after 37 more deaths were reported on Sunday, as heavy rain ravaged several parts of the state, reported The Indian Express.

The state government’s control room said that Raigad district has recorded the highest toll with the deaths of 60 residents so far, followed by Satara which has reported 41 fatalities. There have been 21 deaths in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai, and two each in Pune and Sindhudurg, according to News18.

About 100 people remain missing and 50 have sustained injuries as of Sunday evening. Rescue teams have evacuated 2,29,074 residents so far, with the highest number (1,69,968) rescued from Sangli district, followed by 40,882 from Kolhapur.

Twenty-five teams of the National Disaster Response Force, four of the State Disaster Response Force are engaged in rescue efforts currently. Five teams of the Navy, three of the Indian Army and two from the Coast Guard were also part of the operations.

The torrential rain also caused deaths of 3,248 animals in the worst-affected districts, and 17,300 poultry died in Sangli district alone, according to The Indian Express.

National Disaster Response Force personnel rescuing stranded villagers on Sunday from flooded areas in Balinge village of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra. Credit: Indian National Defence Response Force/AFP

Water levels in western Maharashtra’s flood-affected districts remained over the danger mark, even as rainfall has reduced, reported News18. As Karnataka began to discharge over 3,50,000 cusecs of water on Sunday, the level in Krishna, Panchganga and Warana rivers in Kolhapur and Sangli stabilised over the last 24 hours, according to the Hindustan Times.

The National Highway-4, which connects Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Chennai, remains shut for traffic as heavy vehicles are stranded on the expressway, according to News18. The bridge connecting Chiplun and Mumbai has collapsed and remains closed for traffic.

Six landslides occurred in Kolhapur on Friday, while Raigad had three in Taliye, Sakhar Sutarwadi and Kevlane, according to the Hindustan Times.

“The rescue operations at most of the landslide sites are expected to be called off by Monday as the chances of the recovery of missing people from the sites are very small,” a Raigad district official told the newspaper. “The bodies are likely to have washed away with the force of the water and may have travelled far off.”

Residents of Raigad’s Mahad taluka have requested the district authorities to stop the rescue efforts to preserve the dignity of the dead.

“Since the bodies have decomposed, it is very difficult to pull them out,” sarpanch Sampat Chandekar told The Indian Express. “The relatives will only suffer more pain and grief after seeing this and we do not wish the dead to be disturbed. We held a meeting to discuss this on Sunday afternoon, and all the relatives of those dead have reached a consensus.”

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited Chiplun city in Ratnagiri district to take stock of the situation. He said that a financial review of the flood damage in the state would be carried out in a couple of days.

District collectors have been directed to immediately provide food, medicine, clothes and other necessities to the flood victims, Thackeray said. He added that the economy was sluggish due to the coronavirus pandemic and sought assistance from the central government for “long-term mitigation measures”.

The chief minister said he will go to western Maharashtra on Monday to assess the extent of damage. Thackeray said he would announce a relief package after the visits to the districts affected due to the heavy rain.

Indian Coast Guard officers and the Karnataka Disaster Response team during a rescue operation at a flooded area after heavy rain in Uttara Kannada district. Credit: PTI.

Karnataka

Meanwhile, as many as 10 residents died and three others were reported missing in the flood-affected regions of Karnataka, state revenue minister R Ashok said on Sunday, reported the Hindustan Times. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, which is a warning for potential inclement weather, for seven districts in the coastal areas of the state.

The weather department has also predicted three more days of rain in Karnataka.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said that as many as 283 villages in 45 taluks were the worst-hit due to heavy rain, which have affected over 36,498 residents. At least 22,417 residents have been rehabilitated in 237 relief camps in the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas. “I assure the people that the government is with them,” he said, during a visit to Belagavi. “I have spoken with all concerned officials and compensation will be given to all those affected due to the floods.”

A red alert was issued in the districts of Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu. An orange alert, a warning to be prepared, was also issued for Belagavi and Dharwad.