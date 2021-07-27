The toll due to heavy rain and subsequent floods in Maharashtra rose to 192 as the rainwater receded, reported PTI on Tuesday, citing the state government.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of central Maharashtra will receive rainfall over the next three days.

The most number of deaths were reported from Raigad district (95), followed by Satara (45), Ratnagiri (21), Thane (12), Kolhapur (seven), four in Mumbai, and two each in Sindhudurg, Akola, Pune and Wardha.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said a decision would be taken in the next few days on providing relief to those affected by the floods. Pawar, along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has toured a few of the worst-affected districts.

Thackeray’s aerial survey to Satara district on Monday was cancelled as the poor weather made visibility difficult, reported The Times of India. The chief minister held a meeting about compensation to the victims and a final decision is expected on Wednesday.

Pawar travelled in a rescue boat to reach the victims in some areas during his visit on Monday. The deputy chief minister also spoke to the locals and promised assistance from the state government, according to PTI.

“When heavy rains started after July 22, there was enough storage capacity in dams in the Krishna river basin but heavy downpour in the pre-catchment areas of dams caused floods downstream,” Pawar said. “Around 16.5 TMC [one thousand million cubic feet] water was received in one day in the Koyna dam which has the storage capacity of 100 TMC.”

The deputy chief minister said that to prevent flooding in the future, the administration will focus on making the flood management system strong.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon also brought heavy rain to several states, including Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and West Bengal.

