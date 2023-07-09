Five persons died in rain-related incidents in the past two days in Rajasthan, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

In the Chittorgarh district, a man named Heeralal Bhil from the village of Samelia Majra and a woman named Kesar Bai from the village of Palkhedi died after they were struck by lightning.

In the Sawai Madhopur district’s Gangapur city, an 18-year-old student named Brahm Gurjar drowned in a waterlogged railway underpass on Saturday. Another man named Ramprakash Gurjar drowned while bathing in the Isarda dam, according to PTI.

On Saturday evening, a student named Yuvraj Meena died after he fell into an open sewerage tank near Nawalgarh Road in the Sikar district amid heavy rains.

Several districts of Rajasthan received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past two days. The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall in the eastern part of the state and mild to moderate showers in the western part in the next 24 hours.

One woman dead amid heavy rain in Delhi

A woman was crushed to death near Karol Bagh in Delhi on Saturday evening after a ceiling collapsed on her amid heavy rain, the Hindustan Times reported.

The woman was identified as 58-year-old Ranjit Kaur.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that authorities on Saturday received 15 calls about parts of buildings collapsing. “ None of them were serious, except for one in which a person died,” he said. “There was another incident in which 30 people were rescued near Tis Hazari.”

The national capital received 153 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in a day in July since 1982, according to the India Meteorological Department. The rains were caused by an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds, the weather department said, according to PTI.