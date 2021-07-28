At least 18 labourers resting on the side of a road were crushed to death under a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Wednesday, the police said. Nineteen people were injured in the accident and have been moved to a hospital.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Ayodhya national highway around 1.30 am, according to the Hindustan Times.

Satya Narayan Sabat, the additional director general of police of Lucknow Zone, said labourers, who are natives of Bihar, were returning from Punjab and Haryana on the bus. The police officer added that the axle shaft of the bus broke down, and the driver asked the passengers to step out of the vehicle so he could fix it.

“Since it was late, some passengers laid down on the road to rest,” Sabat said. “Then, a truck hit the bus from behind and they were crushed under it.”

Sabat added that some bodies were still stuck under the bus and efforts were on to retrieve them.

“The police and district administration have begun an investigation into this tragic accident and are ensuring that injured receive proper treatment,” the police officer added.