Actor Shilpa Shetty on Thursday filed a suit in the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain media organisations from publishing defamatory content about her, Live Law reported. She also sought an amount of Rs 25 crore as compensation for damages to her reputation.

In her defamation plea, Shetty submitted that “incorrect, false, malicious, and defamatory” information against her was being published in connection to the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a case related to making pornographic video clips.

Shetty has sought directions from the court to ask 29 defendants named by her to take down the alleged defamatory pieces of content and issue an unconditional apology.

Media organisations like NDTV, India TV, The New Indian Express and The Free Press Journal along with social media websites like Facebook and Instagram are among those named as parties in the defamation suit,according to Bar and Bench.

Shetty submitted that the defendants were damaging her reputation with the aim of “sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership”.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly being the “key conspirator” in the case related to producing pornographic films and sharing them through mobile apps. He allegedly owned a video streaming app that created pornographic content. The police also alleged that women were coerced into making pornographic clips with promises of acting roles.

On July 23, a metropolitan magistrate had remanded Kundra to police custody till July 27. After the period of police custody ended on Tuesday, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. On Wednesday, a Mumbai court refused to grant bail to Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe.