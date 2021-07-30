India and China will hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level meeting on Saturday, The Hindu reported. The talks are scheduled to be held at 10.30 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul in the eastern Ladakh region.

The meeting will be the first one between military commanders of the two countries since April 9.

In the previous meeting, the two sides discussed the withdrawal of troops from other friction points, after the completion of the disengagement process in Pangong Tso. However, days after the talks, reports suggested that China has refused to withdraw its troops from Hot Springs and Gogra Post.

India is hopeful that Saturday’s meeting will lead to positive developments towards disengagement process in two of the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials in the Indian Army.

After months of standoff along the Indo-China border, the disengagement process along Pangong Tso in Ladakh began on February 10, as military commanders began pulling out troops, tanks and artillery from the area in the first step towards full withdrawal.

However, despite talks at various levels, there has been no progress on further disengagement and de-escalation in areas like Hot Springs, Gogra Post, Demchok and Depsang Plains

Indo-China border standoff

Tensions have been brewing between India and China since their troops clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash. China put the number of casualties on its side at four.

Talks between the militaries of the two countries began soon after the clashes. However, a breakthrough came only in February as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament about the disengagement agreement reached between India and China.

Earlier this month, a report by Business Standard claimed that Chinese and Indian troops clashed in Galwan Valley again. However, the Indian Army refuted the story as “false and baseless”.