Top 10 Covid updates: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers to Chhattisgarh from August 8
A look at the biggest coronavirus developments of the day.
Here’s what happened on Tuesday:
- Chhattisgarh has made it mandatory for flyers coming into the state to produce a negative RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 test report conducted within 96 hours of boarding the flight, reported PTI. The order will be implemented from August 8.
- India recorded 30,549 new coronavirus cases. With this, the country’s tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is 23.8% lower than Monday’s count of 40,134 cases.
- Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday said that the night curfew will continue in the city between 11 pm and 5 am, reported The Times of India. Shops and other similar establishments will now be allowed to operate till 10 pm every day, but malls will remain shut.
- The R-number, or reproductive number, of coronavirus infections in India has inched up in eight states, Union Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said. He added that the R-number, an indicator of transmission of the infection, is 1.2 on an average in India, United States, Canada and Australia.
- Kerala recorded 23,676 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 34.49 lakh, reported The Indian Express. The state reported 148 additional deaths, taking the toll to 17,103. The state government said that the test positivity rate is at 11.87%.
- Coronavirus norms were openly flouted in the Old City area of Hyderabad during Bonalu celebrations, reported ANI.
- The Union government said it has provided financial aid to states and Union territories for boosting their health infrastructure and support all facets of Covid-19 management. “During the FY 2019-’20, funds to the tune of Rs 1,113.21 crore were released to the states and Union Territories under the NHM [National Health Mission],” the government said.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research has established a Covid-19 clinical registry at 20 sites across India to “capture clinical treatment and outcomes” of the disease. “This information is only limited to hospitalised patients,” a statement read. “Post Covid studies are being carried out on various conditions like aortic and lung inflammation, mucormycosis etc.” The Union government has also advised states to set up post-Covid clinics in their respective appropriate health facilities to cater to those suffering from various post-Covid problems.
- Authorities in China’s Wuhan city said that they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after it confirmed the first domestic cases of the Delta variant. Wuhan is where the novel coronavirus was first reported in late 2019.
- Covid-19 has infected 19.91 crore people and caused more than 42.40 lakh deaths in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.